Français fr Guy Parmelin rencontre Xi et signe un accord de libre-échange Original Read more: Guy Parmelin rencontre Xi et signe un accord de libre-éc

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The presidents of Switzerland and China, Guy Parmelin and Xi Jinping, have signed a modernised free trade agreement in Beijing. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss and Chinese presidents sign free trade agreement This content was published on October 30, 2026 - 11:38 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Many previous tariffs previously imposed on Swiss exports to China are to be abolished if the deal is ratified by the Swiss parliament.

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This content was published on Sep 26, 2018 The Sino-Swiss free trade agreement saved companies CHF100 million in customs duties last year, but not all firms are convinced.

Read more: 'Glass half full' rating for Swiss-Chinese trade