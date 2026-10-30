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Swiss And Chinese Presidents Sign Free Trade Agreement

Swiss And Chinese Presidents Sign Free Trade Agreement


Date: 2026-10-30 02:23:40

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The presidents of Switzerland and China, Guy Parmelin and Xi Jinping, have signed a modernised free trade agreement in Beijing. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss and Chinese presidents sign free trade agreement This content was published on October 30, 2026 - 11:38 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Guy Parmelin rencontre Xi et signe un accord de libre-échange Original Read more: Guy Parmelin rencontre Xi et signe un accord de libre-éc

Many previous tariffs previously imposed on Swiss exports to China are to be abolished if the deal is ratified by the Swiss parliament.

More More Foreign Affairs 'Glass half full' rating for Swiss-Chinese trade deal

This content was published on Sep 26, 2018 The Sino-Swiss free trade agreement saved companies CHF100 million in customs duties last year, but not all firms are convinced.

Read more: 'Glass half full' rating for Swiss-Chinese trade

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