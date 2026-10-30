Swiss And Chinese Presidents Sign Free Trade Agreement
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Guy Parmelin rencontre Xi et signe un accord de libre-échange
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Read more: Guy Parmelin rencontre Xi et signe un accord de libre-éc
Many previous tariffs previously imposed on Swiss exports to China are to be abolished if the deal is ratified by the Swiss parliament.More More Foreign Affairs 'Glass half full' rating for Swiss-Chinese trade deal
This content was published on Sep 26, 2018 The Sino-Swiss free trade agreement saved companies CHF100 million in customs duties last year, but not all firms are convinced.Read more: 'Glass half full' rating for Swiss-Chinese trade
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