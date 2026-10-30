Swiss Supermarket Chain Plays Down Job Loss Rumours
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Italiano
it
Migros:“i posti tagliati non saranno certo migliaia”
Original
Read more: Migros:“i posti tagliati non saranno certo migl
Русский
ru
Группа Migros отвергает прогноз о сокращении тысяч рабочих мест
Read more: Группа Migros отвергает прогноз о сокращении тысяч рабочих
“Incorrect figures are circulating in the media,” he told the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).“It is certainly not a matter of thousands of jobs. These estimates are probably based on an analysis of the merger with Coop that took place 25 years ago, but the situation at Migros is different.”More More Best of SRG content Scandals and losses force revamp of Swiss supermarket chain Migros
This content was published on Oct 27, 2026 Migros to decide on streamlining the group following scandals and financial losses.Read more: Scandals and losses force revamp of Swiss supermarket chain M
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