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Swiss Supermarket Chain Plays Down Job Loss Rumours

Swiss Supermarket Chain Plays Down Job Loss Rumours


Date: 2026-10-30 02:23:39

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A planned merger of the regional co-operatives at Swiss supermarket chain Migros will not cost thousands of jobs, according to chair Mario Irminger. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss supermarket chain plays down job loss rumours This content was published on October 30, 2026 - 12:14 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Migros:“i posti tagliati non saranno certo migliaia” Original Read more: Migros:“i posti tagliati non saranno certo migl Русский ru Группа Migros отвергает прогноз о сокращении тысяч рабочих мест Read more: Группа Migros отвергает прогноз о сокращении тысяч рабочих

“Incorrect figures are circulating in the media,” he told the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).“It is certainly not a matter of thousands of jobs. These estimates are probably based on an analysis of the merger with Coop that took place 25 years ago, but the situation at Migros is different.”

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