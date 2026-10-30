MENAFN - Swissinfo) Following a strong summer season, the winter is also likely to be a success for the tourism sector, according to the KOF Swiss Economic Institute. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss economists expects strong winter tourism season This content was published on October 30, 2026 - 14:02 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Specifically, the KOF Institute forecasts around 18.7 million overnight stays for the 2026/27 winter season, which begins on Sunday in November. That would be 0.1%, or around 15,000, fewer than in the previous record winter of 2025/26.

The figure would therefore remain very high and exceed that of 2024/25, according to a statement issued on Friday. The forecast has remained largely unchanged since the spring. Slightly rising demand from Europe is largely offsetting the weaker long-haul markets, whilst domestic demand remains stable.

Swiss visitors are by far the most important visitor group during the winter season. With around 9.5 million overnight stays, they are expected to maintain the record level of the previous year, according to the forecast.

The robust economy in Switzerland is underpinning demand. Furthermore, the weaker Swiss franc is making holidays abroad more expensive, which keeps winter holidays at home attractive, according to KOF.

KOF forecasters expect slightly more visitors from Europe than last winter. They anticipate around 5.6 million overnight stays, which would represent an increase of 0.8%. However, subdued consumer sentiment is limiting growth.

The situation is different for long-haul markets, which are likely to remain subdued due to the political situation, with wars and high oil prices. The forecast anticipates around 3.6 million overnight stays, which would be 1.7% lower.

Demand from Asia and the Gulf states is likely to remain below pre-war levels due to high airfares, according to the KOF Institute.

American guests are also expected to be somewhat more cautious about travelling, given the gloomy consumer sentiment. According to KOF, fewer guests are also likely to arrive from other long-haul markets.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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