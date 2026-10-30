MENAFN - Swissinfo) Following Switzerland's hottest summer on record, the government has unveiled a new strategy to help the country cope with rising heat and drought in future. Environmental groups, city authorities and politicians say the plan falls short. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss climate adaptation plan criticised after record summer heat This content was published on October 30, 2026 - 15:19 6 minutes

I am a climate and science/technology reporter. I am interested in the effects of climate change on everyday life and scientific solutions. Born in London, I am a dual citizen of Switzerland and the UK. After studying modern languages and translation, I trained as a journalist and joined swissinfo in 2006. My working languages are English, German, French and Spanish.

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Summer 2026 will be remembered for successive heatwaves, record temperatures, melting glaciers, tropical nights, exceptionally low water levels and prolonged drought. The impacts were felt across agriculture, forestry, the economy and public health – around 600 people are thought to have died due to the heatwaves.

“It was extreme,” MeteoSwiss Director Stefan Uhlenbrook told a climate conference in Bern on Thursday. The summer offered a glimpse of a much warmer future, he warned.“We are probably moving towards a world that is 3°C warmer [above pre-industrial temperatures], and the climate scenarios will be even hotter.”

During the summer, Environment Minister Albert Rösti came under pressureExternal link over the government's handling of the crisis.

On Wednesday, the government presented its updated climate adaptation strategyExternal link, a 92-page plan for the 2026-2031 period. It sets out 56 measures across 30 areas of action aimed at reducing climate risks and helping society, the economy and ecosystems adapt. It replaces a strategy adopted in 2012.

The plan focuses heavily on coordination and information-sharing. Measures include more precise early-warning systems, standardised heat maps for spatial planning, and support for cooling and greening projects in towns and cities.

The strategy is based on the Federal Office for the Environment's 2025 climate risk analysisExternal link and climate scenarios developed by MeteoSwiss and the federal technology institute ETH Zurich. Its main priorities are protecting people from heat and improving drought management.

In August, the government announced a CHF70 million ($84.5 million) emergency package to help forests and farmers cope with climate change. Rösti highlighted the fact that a further assessment would be carried out by the end of October, with additional measures introduced if required.

More More Climate adaptation Switzerland feels cost of record summer heat

This content was published on Sep 14, 2026 Record heat and drought hit Switzerland hard. Here's how the historic summer affected communities, farming, business and nature.

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