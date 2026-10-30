Deutsch de Schweizer Bauteile auch in neuen russischen Waffen entdeckt Read more: Schweizer Bauteile auch in neuen russischen Waffen ent Français fr Des composants suisses découverts dans de nouvelles armes russes Read more: Des composants suisses découverts dans de nouvelles armes r Русский ru В новых российских дронах и ракетах обнаружены швейцарские детали Read more: В новых российских дронах и ракетах обнаружены швейцарские д

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Ukraine has now named 11 Swiss companies whose components have been found in Russian drones and missiles. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss components also found in new Russian weapons This content was published on October 30, 2026 - 16:00 7 minutes Tobias Gasser, SRFWhat new discoveries have the Ukrainian authorities made?

The Ukrainian military intelligence service, HUR, regularly publishes details of electronic components found in the wreckage of Russian weapon systems in a publicly accessible database. Findings from spring, September and October of this year show that Swiss components continue to be used in new or upgraded Russian drones, missiles and cruise missiles. Ukraine has identified components from 11 Swiss companies. Swiss components have also been found in North Korean ballistic missiles fired at Ukraine.

How important are these parts for Russian weapon systems?

Very important, says Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the Ukrainian president's adviser on international sanctions, speaking to Swiss public broadcaster SRF. According to Vlasiuk, 95% of Russian drones and missiles contain parts from Swiss companies. The electronic components supplied by Swiss firms are mass-produced industrial goods. They are used as microcontrollers in the control systems of missiles and drones, in the processing of satellite navigation data, as voltage converters, as sensors or as memory chips.

These components are not military equipment, nor are they dual-use items

And yet these electronic components are of military use. Countries are still struggling to define these goods in a uniform manner, as they have hitherto regarded them as civilian products. With changes in the nature of warfare – for example, the widespread use of low-cost drones – these mass-produced goods are becoming strategically significant. Together with the G7 countries, the EU has placed these goods on a joint sanctions list. Switzerland has adopted this sanctions list. As a result, Swiss companies are also no longer permitted to sell them to Russia.

What is Switzerland being accused of?

Switzerland is not doing enough to prevent shipments to Russia. This is the criticism levelled by Vladyslav Vlasiuk, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. He is calling on the Swiss government to involve the law enforcement authorities and to strengthen the export control bodies. He is dissatisfied with Switzerland's responses to date. Sanctions regimes have evolved, as has Russia's ability to circumvent them, he says, adding that Switzerland cannot simply stick to the logic that there are no production facilities in Switzerland and that it does not export to Russia. That is not enough.

More More Best of SRG content Swiss Army combines horses and high-tech drones

This content was published on Sep 2, 2026 Horses have always been used by the Swiss Army. Now the animals are being combined with a more modern type of technology.

Read more: Swiss Army combines horses and high-tech d