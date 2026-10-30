Hungarian GDP Disappoints As Momentum Fades

0.1% GDP growth in Q3 (QoQ, swda) ING forecast 0.2% / Previous 0.6%

The latest GDP data delivered a significant disappointment, at least compared with the market consensus. In the third quarter of 2026, the Hungarian economy expanded by just 0.1% quarter-on-quarter. Following the positive surprise in the first quarter, the economy has now underperformed expectations for two consecutive quarters. The silver lining is that the economy has expanded for six quarters in a row.

Compared with the same period last year, GDP grew by 1.5%. Although this marks a slowdown from the previous quarter, the annual growth rate can hardly be considered weak in absolute terms.

Hungarian GDP growth Source: HCSO, ING

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As usual, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (HCSO) has provided limited information about the underlying trends in its flash estimate. Industry made a large contribution to growth, while services also supported economic activity. This was broadly consistent with the picture emerging from the monthly sectoral data. Nevertheless, it marks a departure from the pattern seen in previous years, when services typically acted as the main or sometimes the only engine of the economy.

At the same time, the statistical office highlighted that agriculture significantly weighed on growth. Given the sector's relatively small share of the economy, agricultural output is likely to have fallen quite sharply, with drought and heatwaves likely contributing to the decline. The drag from agriculture was hardly a surprise, but its magnitude probably was. The negative surprise may therefore reflect a larger-than-expected drag from agriculture and a weaker-than-anticipated offset from industry. Although the flash estimate did not address this directly, construction is also unlikely to have provided meaningful support for growth. The September construction data should offer further clues in this respect.

The second estimate, due on 1 December, will shed more light on the factors behind the weaker-than-expected economic performance. On the expenditure side, we expect consumption to have remained the main growth driver. However, its expansion may have been more modest than suggested by soft indicators, such as the consumer confidence index, which has been hovering around record highs. Investment may have shown little meaningful improvement from its trough. Indeed, another quarter-on-quarter contraction cannot be ruled out, mainly because of subdued activity in publicly funded projects. Meanwhile, companies may have remained in wait-and-see mode amid geopolitical, energy-market and domestic economic-policy uncertainty.

The quarterly annualised growth rate of Hungarian real GDP Source: HCSO, ING">

The strong performance of industry is also likely to have supported exports, as indicated by the latest foreign trade figures, which were markedly better than expected. At the same time, the relatively low domestic value added of industrial production may have created a gap between industrial output and its contribution to GDP. For now, it appears that the source of the negative surprise should be sought primarily within the domestic economy rather than abroad.

Based on the first three quarters of 2026, we continue to forecast average GDP growth of 1.9% for the full year. Achieving this figure, however, would require an acceleration in the final quarter. We expect this to be driven primarily by a recovery in investment activity, a further expansion in consumption and an improving contribution from net exports. In other words, a single engine will no longer be enough to ensure a strong finish to the year. Both domestic and external demand will need to shift into a higher gear. This would also result in a healthier and more balanced growth structure.

Nevertheless, the outlook remains surrounded by significant downside risks. The situation in the Middle East remains unpredictable, while the outcome of the US midterm elections could influence US foreign and trade policy. Developments in France are also far from reassuring, from both a financial-market and a real-economy perspective. Prolonged uncertainty could continue to weigh on investment and export performance. Consequently, these risks could have a material impact not only on growth in the final months of this year, but also on the economic outlook for 2027.