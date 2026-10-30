India, Belgium And Luxembourg Discuss Trade & Investment Cooperation At 19Th JEC Session

MENAFN - KNN India)India, Belgium and Luxembourg reviewed trade and investment relations and discussed sectoral cooperation at the 19th India–Belgium–Luxembourg Economic Union (BLEU) Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting held in Luxembourg on October 29, 2026.

The meeting was co-chaired by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, Belgium's Director-General for Geo-Economy and Economic Diplomacy Filip Vanden Bulcke, and Luxembourg's Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Henri Schumacher.

Discussions covered logistics, air connectivity, ports, renewable energy, clean technology, financial services, fintech, digital technologies, healthcare, life sciences, traditional medicine and agro-food processing.

The three sides also discussed cooperation in aerospace, research and innovation, higher education and skill development. Market access issues and trade-related concerns were taken up during the meeting.

Following the session, Agrawal interacted with CEOs of Luxembourg-based companies and discussed investment and business opportunities in financial services, advanced manufacturing, logistics, clean energy, digital technologies, healthcare and research.

(KNN Bureau)

