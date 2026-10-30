What Automotive Plants Need From An MES In 2026

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By Celeste Lefebvre

Celeste Lefebvre is Product Manager at Eyelit Technologies, where she owns the product lifecycle for Eyelit APS, the company's advanced planning and scheduling software.

Automotive plants need four capabilities from a manufacturing execution system (MES) in 2026:

traceability down to the component controlled quality records that support audit readiness support for mixed discrete and batch production a live connection between the shop floor and the production schedule

Each one affects a concrete outcome. Traceability shapes how precisely a recall can be scoped. Controlled records show how production and process changes were managed. The link between execution and scheduling helps suppliers respond when downtime threatens just-in-sequence (JIS) delivery windows.

Below is how each capability works in practice, using Eyelit MES from Eyelit Technologies as the example, followed by three questions to put to any vendor.

Traceability down to the component

When a supplier lot turns out to be defective, the plant needs every finished serial number that contains it, and fast. Eyelit MES provides multi-level tracking and genealogy across serial, lot, batch, kit, and sub-assembly, traceable forward and backward in a single action.

Controlled quality records for audit readiness

IATF 16949 sets quality management system requirements for automotive production and relevant service parts organizations. Supplier audits examine how process changes are controlled, approved, and recorded.

Eyelit MES version control distinguishes major from minor changes, tracked against individual build products, approved by authorized personnel via e-signature with full change traceability recorded.

Eyelit MES maintains electronic controlled history records (eCHR) in which the customer defines exactly which elements are captured and nothing beyond them, with enforced control over operator skills, tools, documents, work instructions, and material consumption recorded against the history record.

Mixed production on one model

Supplier plants run heat treatment, plating, and painting as batch steps inside discrete routings. Eyelit MES supports discrete, batch, or combined discrete-and-batch manufacturing on the same model.

A schedule that keeps up with the line

JIS suppliers build parts in the order the OEM line consumes them, so a downtime event has to reach the schedule quickly.

Eyelit MES and Eyelit APS run a continuous feedback loop: real-time WIP, downtime, and shop-floor changes pass from MES to APS, and updated schedules return to MES.

Eyelit MES integrates with ERP, order entry, and PLM through one point of integration rather than a separate integration per system.

How to judge an MES for automotive and complex assembly

Ask three questions, and run each as a test on your own data:

Give the vendor a suspect supplier lot and ask for every affected serial number, through every kit and sub-assembly, live.Watch one change move from engineering approval to the line, then read the trail it leaves.Log a stoppage during the demo. Measure the time from the event being recorded to the revised schedule being available, then to the updated sequence being returned to the execution system. Record which steps are automatic and which a person has to do.

For a side-by-side view of ten platforms against these needs, see our guide to the best MES software for automotive manufacturing. For the cross-industry picture, see this comparison of the 10 best manufacturing execution system platforms.