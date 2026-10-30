Assouline Volume Highlights Ukrainian Folk Art's Global Influence

MENAFN - USA Art News) A newvolume, Naïve My Love: Ukrainian Folk Art of the 20th Century, aims to bring Ukrainian folk traditions into international focus. Produced in collaboration with, the book examines the country's artistic heritage beyond narratives imposed by external powers.

Historically, Ukrainian cultural identity has faced centuries of pressure, including imperial restrictions on language and institutions, followed by the Soviet system's control over artistic production. In the 1920s, Soviet Ukraine saw a cultural renaissance, with Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa becoming centers for modernist experimentation. This period was documented in“In the Eye of the Storm: Modernism in Ukraine, 1900–1930s,” an exhibition held at the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza in 2024.

However, Soviet authorities dismantled independent artistic organizations in 1932, establishing Socialist Realism as the official doctrine. Artists like Kazimir Malevich, Alexandra Exter, and Sonia Delaunay, who had biographical or creative ties to Ukraine, often had their contributions subsumed into broader Russian or Western European art-historical narratives. While Ukrainian modernism was curtailed under Stalin, folk traditions were ambiguously celebrated as regional expressions but often confined to a politically convenient image of rural innocence.

Maria Gavryliuk, who co-founded GUNIA Project with Natalia Kamenska, stated,“The idea came from this vision of telling the world about Ukrainian naïve art. We dreamed of publishing it with Assouline because we wanted to reach not only Ukrainians but a much wider audience.” Launched in Kyiv in 2019, GUNIA Project is a Ukrainian design and lifestyle brand focused on preserving and reinterpreting the country's cultural heritage through contemporary craftsmanship. The brand has become a cultural ambassador for Ukraine, collaborating with museums and artisans to preserve traditional techniques, particularly as Russia's ongoing invasion threatens historical works and cultural sites.

The book's introduction highlights Ukrainian villages of the late 19th and early 20th Centuries as vibrant centers of artistic production. Women preserved family traditions in weaving, painting, home decorating, embroidering, and making rushnyks, passing these skills through generations. Men often practiced woodcarving and painted chests and canvases. Malevich, who grew up in the Ukrainian countryside, recalled these practices in his autobiography, noting their influence on his decision to become an artist.

He wrote,“The villagers, as I've said before, made art (a word I didn't know then). Rather, people were doing things that I really liked. It was these things that held the secret to all my sympathy for the peasants. I watched with great excitement as the villagers painted their houses, and I helped them smear clay on their floors and paint patterns on their stoves. The peasant women did wonderful depictions of roosters, horses and flowers. The paints were all prepared right there from different clays and blue pigment.”

Lidia Lykhach, an art historian and the book's editor, told Observer,“Artists such as Alexandra Exter and even Kazimir Malevich worked with naïve artists and village artists. They exhibited together and worked together. Around the world, people know names such as Malevich, Sonia Delaunay and Alexandra Exter, but not many know that they were influenced by Ukrainian naïve art. This book opens those pages, too.” Delaunay was also shaped by childhood impressions of village celebrations, which fostered her chromatic sensibility and appreciation for craftsmanship, influencing her later Simultanist abstraction.

Delaunay once recalled,“I love the pure, bright colors of my childhood, of Ukraine. I remember the village weddings of my country where red and green dresses decorated with countless bows flew around in dance.”

Anna Lodygina, a journalist who typically writes about the avant-garde, penned the book's introduction. She explained that the goal was to write about Ukrainian naïve art in an accessible language for an international audience, noting that Ukrainian culture remained largely invisible to international audiences for decades. Lodygina stated,“Ukraine spent centuries under Russian imperial and Soviet rule, which sought not only political control but also to suppress or obscure Ukrainian culture and its distinctiveness.”

This is Assouline's first book dedicated to Ukraine. The publisher intentionally approached the country's artistic culture through“outsider artists,” whose position outside formal institutions allowed their expressions to retain autonomy from officially sanctioned art. Lodygina added,“For a very long time during the Soviet occupation of Ukraine, the academic art community did not notice naïve art because the only officially sanctioned artistic method was Socialist Realism. So naïve art remained invisible and untouched.”

She emphasized that Soviet authorities did not simply prohibit folk art, but selectively promoted it within the broader Soviet cultural agenda, shaping the narrative to fit prevailing ideology. Lodygina cited Maria Prymachenko and Kateryna Bilokur as examples, noting,“They were portrayed simply as folk artists living in villages, enjoying a nice life, working on farms, and still finding time to paint flowers, interesting animals or village scenes. That was the image presented of them.” Much of this art was rooted in everyday life, interpreting the world through archetypal forms that gave symbolic depth to daily existence. Many of these artists lacked formal training.

Source: Observer Arts