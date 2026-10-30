Lara Julian In Conversation With Harry Hyman

MENAFN - USA Art News) Harry Hyman, founder of the Nexus Group and the International Opera Awards, speaking at“Still Points & Enduring Vision”, 100 Kensington, 8 October 2026.

Stewardship, Opera and the Long View

The conceptual painter and the founder of the International Opera Awards on patience, generosity, and why what endures is made slowly, and then kept.

Outside, Kensington High Street ran its usual Thursday-evening river of headlights. Inside 100 Kensington, beside an illuminated model of the building and a red canvas propped on an easel, the room had gone quiet for a mezzo-soprano. Addy Ward sang to a piano accompaniment, surrounded by tall paintings of vertical colour, and for a few minutes the conversation fell away. Lara Julian, who had opened the evening in a long pink gown, calls it the moment the exhibition became what she had hoped: a place where attention set the tempo.

The evening,“Still Points & Enduring Vision”, was co-hosted on 8 October 2026 by Sarah Morris of 100 Kensington and Harry Hyman of the Nexus Group, with Claire Lewis helping to organise. Guests moved through The Ethereal Sanctum, Lara's solo exhibition (14 September – 19 October 2026), and bid in a silent auction of four lots that closed at nine. Lara opened by speaking of“vision, harmony, sophistication, and the pursuit of lasting excellence”, words that might have been written for her co-host.

Harry Hyman founded the Nexus Group in 1994 and, alongside it, Primary Health Properties, which floated in 1996 and has grown into the UK's largest listed healthcare REIT. A Cambridge geographer who trained as a chartered accountant, he is now PHP's Non-executive Chair, and in 2025 he was key to its combination with Assura, which created a £6 billion portfolio of more than 1,100 healthcare properties. In 2012 he founded the International Opera Awards and the Opera Awards Foundation, which he chairs and which has funded bursaries for almost a hundred young singers, conductors, directors and répétiteurs.

Lara Julian is a London-based conceptual artist, a fifth-generation artist born in Siberia and trained at the Slade School of Fine Art. She builds her paintings in as many as sixty layers over months and sometimes years, treating colour as an independent force, at once matter and energy, in a line that runs through Bridget Riley, Patrick Heron and Carlos Cruz-Diez. Her work has been exhibited at Bonhams, the Royal Academy of Arts and the Saatchi Gallery, and she is the author of The Colour of Attention. Harry collects her work. Here the two of them pick up the conversation that evening began, each taking a turn to ask the questions.

Collecting as stewardship

Lara Julian: Harry, you have spent thirty years building things designed to outlast the people who start them. Is that how you think about owning a painting?

Harry Hyman: I'm not sure“owning” is quite the word. You look after a good painting for a while. If you've done it properly, it outlives you and goes on to say something slightly different to whoever comes next. I've spent my working life on buildings meant to serve a community for decades, and a collection asks for the same temperament. Buy with your eyes, live with the thing, and accept that you're the custodian, not the last word.

Lara Julian: Your office on Haymarket is known for its John Piper works and its pictures of the theatre. What do you look for when you choose a work?

Harry Hyman: Three things, roughly in this order. First, that it stops me. Second, a sense of the world behind it. Piper gives you centuries of English churches and weather in a few square feet, and theatre pictures carry the whole noise of a performance in a single frame. Third, that it rewards time: if I've walked past something a thousand times and still notice it, it has earned its place. If I've stopped seeing it, I made a mistake, however fashionable it was when I bought it.

Harry Hyman: You like to say a painting is completed by the person looking at it. Isn't that rather generous to the viewer?

Lara Julian: It's simply accurate. At the easel I set aside the idea of painting as a channel for my feelings. I'm not asking anyone to feel what I felt. I build a field of colour, glaze over glaze, ridge over ridge, until from across the room it reads as one luminous surface. Come closer and it breaks into what I think of as a forest of separate decisions. The work lives in that walk, from the whole to its parts and back again. My biography is beside the point. Your attention is the final layer, and a collector who lives with a painting goes on applying it for years.

Music, colour and attention

Lara Julian opens the evening:“vision, harmony, sophistication, and the pursuit of lasting excellence”.

Lara Julian: You once said opera“hides its light under a bushel”. When did its light first reach you?

Harry Hyman: I inherited the love of it from my parents. My first opera at Covent Garden was La clemenza di Tito, which I wouldn't call a thrilling introduction. The second was Turandot, and that was that. What still gets me is everything happening at once: music, voice, drama and design, and under it all the oldest emotions there are – love, lust, envy, seduction, deception. The stories last for the same reason Shakespeare's do. And I've a weakness for Wagner. The Ring is about the lust for money and power, and everyone who gets their hands on it lives to regret it.

Harry Hyman: You talk about painting in musical terms. Why?

Lara Julian: Because colour behaves like sound. A single note means little; it's the interval that moves you. Put violet against gold, or magenta against turquoise, and the eye begins to vibrate, the way the ear does at a chord. Riley, Heron and Cruz-Diez showed that colour can be an event in its own right, not just a description of something else. My vertical lines are read in time, almost like a score. Opera and painting want the same thing from us: undivided attention. In a culture of the glance and the scroll, giving it has become a quietly radical act.

Harry Hyman: The exhibition text talked of“spiritual minimalism” and colour as“living structure”. Translate that for a property man.

Two of Lara Julian's green vertical works, hung side by side at 100 Kensington.

Lara Julian: Gladly, because it's closer to your world than it sounds. Minimalism usually means taking things away. For me it means taking away everything except colour, and then asking colour to carry the whole weight: the drama, the light, the architecture. The vertical line is my beam and column. It gives the eye somewhere to rise. Each line is built from many layers, and each layer changes how the one beneath it reads, so the colour is load-bearing: take one layer away and the whole field shifts. That's what I mean by structure. The spiritual part is simply what happens when a surface is quiet enough for you to hear yourself think. I'm not illustrating a belief. I'm making room for a state of mind.

Lara Julian: You've called opera a three-dimensional art. Does painting share that?

Harry Hyman: Completely. Cinema relays bring people in, but a screen is always a little flat. In the house you have the voice in the room, a hundred people on stage and in the pit, and the knowledge that something could go wrong at any moment. That risk is the joy of it. Your paintings are the same. On a phone they're a pattern. In a room, with the ridges catching the light, they're alive.

“Equal to the rooms around them”: a large blue canvas by Lara Julian on the curved wall at 100 Kensington.

Building and patience

Lara Julian: On the night I said of you:“You have always wanted to build something that lasts, and that does some good. Healthcare. Education. Places people live in, return to, and remember. What endures is made slowly, and then kept.” Was I right?

Harry Hyman: Kinder than I deserve, but I'd underline the last three words. Making something is the glamorous part; keeping it is where the work is. A surgery has to be looked after for twenty-five years. A singer's career has to be nursed beyond the first good review. PHP started from an unglamorous observation: an ageing, growing population needed modern surgeries that neither GPs nor the NHS could easily fund. Healthcare isn't going away, whoever's in government, so time is on your side, provided you don't panic. In 2008 I was advised to raise emergency capital. Martin Gilbert, who was on our board, told me in rather blunter language to ignore the advice and let the market sort itself out. It's the most valuable thing anyone has ever told me. Patience isn't passivity. It is conviction, held steady.

Harry Hyman: Sixty layers, months or years per painting. Commercially, that sounds close to madness.

Lara Julian: It would be if speed were the point. A layer can't be hurried; each one must dry, and each changes how the next will behave. I learnt that patience in Siberian winters long before I learnt to paint. You can't rush the season, so you learn to watch the light change by small degrees. The time is visible in the result. People sense it in front of a canvas without being able to name it, and serious collectors recognise it at once. A painting that carries the time it took to make tends to hold its value, in every sense of the word.

Lara Julian: Healthcare, then education and publishing through Nexus. What connects them?

Harry Hyman: My parents came from immigrant backgrounds without much money, and education was drilled into me as the thing that mattered. Property, health and education have been my raison d'être for thirty years. When I was a boy in Stanmore, you went to the doctor's house. His wife was the receptionist and you waited in the front room. Even today, something like 40 per cent of primary care premises are substandard. Replacing a converted house with a proper medical centre is about as tangible a way of doing good as I know.

Vertical rhythm and quiet light: two of Lara Julian's paintings in a corridor at 100 Kensington.

I started our titles, Health Investor and Education Investor among them, partly because I couldn't find anything I wanted to read. The common thread is building what a society needs and is slow to provide for itself: surgeries, schools, careers in opera. None of them pays off in a hurry. All of them repay patience.

A red-violet canvas by Lara Julian beside a round mirror in one of the furnished rooms at 100 Kensington.

Giving back

Lara Julian: The Opera Awards Foundation has now given more than £700,000 in bursaries. Why that kind of giving?

Harry Hyman: Because that's where a modest sum makes a disproportionate difference. A young singer leaves music college and then has to survive the gap between qualification and career: chorus work, auditions, the hope of being noticed. A bursary can decide whether someone gives up or carries on. And it isn't only the money. When a bursary winner sings at the Awards in front of the people who run the opera world, the connections can be worth as much as the cheque.

Harry Hyman: You give through charity auctions. What does generosity mean to an artist who lives by selling her work?

Lara Julian: It means remembering that a painting can have more than one life. Since 2022 my works have been offered at charity auctions, including those for Marie Curie, and I have supported emerging artists from the proceeds of sales. A painting that raises money for something that matters acquires a second meaning: it carries the generosity of everyone who bid for it. Growing up around my father's gallery in Siberia, I saw that art has always rested on generosity from both painter and patron.

Lara Julian: You've written that opera's access problem is“not all about price”. What is it about, then?

Harry Hyman: Belonging. Whether people feel they belong is one of the strongest predictors of who goes to opera, concerts and galleries. Price matters, but you also have to dismantle the idea that opera is for the very rich, that it's long and dull, and that you need a dinner jacket to get through the door. Music is a language that crosses every divide. The best philanthropy is less about having your name above the door than about making sure the next person feels welcome walking through it.

The evening at 100 Kensington

Harry Hyman: We called the evening“Still Points & Enduring Vision”. What did you want people to take home?

Lara Julian: Stillness, in the middle of Kensington High Street. Most of the paintings were made for the collaboration with 100 Kensington. They are works of spiritual minimalism, built on vertical rhythm and quiet light, colour turned into living structure. In my remarks I said they“had to be equal to the rooms around them. Considered, and able to hold their presence over time.” In a space designed for modern living, you can feel how a room shapes an inner state, and I wanted the paintings to deepen that rather than decorate it. Then Addy Ward began to sing, and the room changed. She has a voice that does not need to raise itself to be heard. People stopped mid-sentence, and when she finished they looked at the walls differently.

Lara Julian: I also said, of the discipline behind those paintings,“I recognise that same discipline in you.” Do you recognise it in yourself?

Harry Hyman: I'll accept the compliment and describe it more plainly. Discipline is respect for the people who will use the thing after you've gone home – the patient in the waiting room, the young artist on the stage, whoever stands in front of a painting in thirty years' time. Your canvases had to be equal to the rooms. The rooms have to be equal to the people. That's most of what I know about building.

Mezzo-soprano Addy Ward sings during the evening:“a voice that does not need to raise itself to be heard”.

Lara Julian: Addy is a Garsington Alvarez Young Artist and a Wild Arts Young Artist. What did it mean to you to hear a singer at that stage in a gallery?

Harry Hyman: Young artist programmes are where careers are made or quietly lost, so I always have an ear open for singers at that point. Hearing one in a gallery felt entirely natural. Take music somewhere unexpected and it reaches people who'd never buy a ticket. A fine room, serious paintings and a young voice: I can't think of a better case for the arts, and nobody had to make it out loud.

Lara Julian with guests beneath the round lights of the 100 Kensington marketing suite.

What makes art last

Lara Julian: You've rewarded some of the greatest artists in opera. What makes a work endure?

Harry Hyman: I don't judge the Awards – we have a jury of genuine experts – so this is a personal view. Work lasts when it speaks to emotions that don't date. La traviata and Turandot survive because jealousy, love and loss have never gone out of fashion. And it lasts when it is made with complete seriousness about its craft. Fashion is loud and quick. Quality is quiet and slow, and it usually wins.

Harry Hyman: And from your side of the easel?

Lara Julian: A painting endures when it can't be used up in one look. The Fourth State, the painting that gives my method its name, reads as grey from across the room and breaks into the whole spectrum close up. Turner and Monet still astonish for the same reason: their colour carries a light you never quite reach the end of. The market, in the end, pays for what the eye can't stop discovering.

Harry Hyman: Your earlier work was often discussed in terms of regeneration and sustainability. Where does a painting fit in that argument?

Lara Julian: At the far end from everything disposable. The most sustainable object is the one nobody ever wants to throw away. A painting made to last for generations, looked after and handed on, quietly argues against a culture that buys and discards in a season. I've watched people who live with the work slow down a little in the rest of their lives too. A canvas won't change a supply chain, but it can change the pace of a room, and a room's pace tends to become a household's.

Guests listen to the evening's remarks beside the illuminated model of 100 Kensington.

Advice to new collectors

Lara Julian: What would you tell someone about to buy their first serious work?

Harry Hyman: Buy what you'll be glad to see every morning, because you will see it every morning. Meet the artist if you can, and go back to the work more than once before you decide. Think in decades rather than seasons. And once it's yours, share it: lend it, show it, bring people to see it. A painting kept in the dark is only half alive.

Harry Hyman: Your turn.

Lara Julian: Look slowly, and find the moment when a painting holds you. That moment is the real test, more reliable than any price or reputation. Ask how the work was made, because process is part of its value. And learn to look, which is why I wrote The Colour of Attention. It follows ten artists who changed how we see – Leonardo, Hokusai, Monet, Picasso, Dalí, Pollock, Warhol, Frida Kahlo, Banksy and Beeple – alongside my own journey from a darkened lecture room in Siberia to a studio in London. It's written for anyone who loves art and wants to understand what gives a painting lasting value. For a collector, an educated eye is the one asset that only appreciates. Each chapter asks what an artist risked, what they got wrong, and what they saw before anyone else.

Harry Hyman: And next? You call your way of painting“the fourth state”. What do you mean by that?

Lara Julian: A journey from matter to light. Physics says matter has three states: solid, liquid and gas. The fourth is plasma, matter so charged with energy that it gives off light. My paintings follow that sequence, layer upon layer, until the colour stops behaving like pigment and begins to give off light of its own. If The Ethereal Sanctum was about movement, colour rising in a quiet vertical rhythm, this work is about charge: colour so full of energy that it becomes light. A number of exhibitions are planned for the coming year, in London and internationally; I would be glad for readers to follow the news at larajulian, where they may subscribe, and on Instagram, @larajulian_artist.

Lara Julian: Harry, thank you, for the evening and for this.

Harry Hyman: Thank you, Lara. You said it yourself on the night: what endures is made slowly, and then kept. Keep making them slowly. The rest of us will do the keeping.

Lara Julian has a number of exhibitions planned for the coming year in London and internationally; news of forthcoming shows at, where readers may subscribe, and on Instagram, @larajulian_artist. Her book The Colour of Attention is available on Amazon: Private viewings of the studio via. For the International Opera Awards and the Opera Awards Foundation, visit