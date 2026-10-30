Finding A Time When Everyone Is Free Has Become The Biggest Barrier To Plans

Finding a time when everyone is free has become the biggest barrier to making social plans, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 44 per cent are regularly thwarted in their attempts to meet up with friends because of the challenge of aligning busy diaries.

While 30 per cent struggle to organise get-togethers because their friendship group can't agree on what to do in the first place.

Nearly half (45 per cent) admitted they would socialise more often if getting plans in the diary was easier.

As 28 per cent make spontaneous plans with friends less often than they did five years ago.

To make getting together simpler, Heineken [], which commissioned the research, has collaborated with Amazon to launch 'Pubscription', the first streaming service for nights out.

Rather than simply listing nearby venues, the platform, which is available on Fire TV to those 18 plus, takes inspiration from the simplicity and personalisation of streaming.

This applies the same approach of deciding what to watch to where to go out, while also offering vouchers to use at participating venues.

Nabil Nasser, global head of Heineken said:“We believe life is better when it's shared.

“But as our lives become increasingly digital, creating those moments of real-world connection has never felt more important.

“Pubscription uses the simplicity we've come to expect from streaming to do something very human: help friends get together, discover a great pub and spend time with each other.”

The poll also found 46 per cent would be more likely to try somewhere new if they received recommendations tailored to their interests and mood.

Whereas 38 per cent would go out more often if discovering where to go was as easy as discovering something to watch.

One in three (34 per cent) added that knowing exactly where to go and what to do would make them more likely to say yes to a spontaneous social plan, according to the survey carried out by OnePoll.

However, 27 per cent would rather somebody else organised the finer details of their social plans.

But once plans are made, spending time together clearly matters, with 34 per cent saying making memories with friends and family is what they value most about going out and socialising

For 53 per cent, having real-life conversations is one of the main reasons they enjoy spending time together in person.

Nabil Nasser, from Heineken, added:“Technology can give us endless ways to be entertained, but nothing replaces the simple pleasure of getting together.”