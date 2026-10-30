Canada Healthtech Innovation Symposium 2026 Opens In Calgary With Sold-Out Floor

Official logo of the Canada HealthTech Innovation Symposium (CHTIS) 2026, Canada's leading healthcare innovation conference.

Health system CEOs, clinicians, investors and innovators from across Canada meet Nov 4–5 at the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre for the 3rd edition of CHTIS.

- Rahul Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Prolink Events Ltd, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Canada HealthTech Innovation Symposium (CHTIS) returns for its third edition on November 4–5, 2026, at the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre. Over two days, health system leaders, clinicians, investors, researchers, founders and technology companies from across Canada will meet for keynotes, panels, fireside chats and a live exhibition showcase. With the exhibition floor now sold out and only a limited number of delegate passes remaining, CHTIS 2026 is shaping up to be the symposium's largest edition yet. The 2025 edition welcomed 402 participants, 282 of them from industry, and this year's programme features more than 60 speakers.CHTIS 2026 is powered by Alberta Innovates and co-powered by Cherry Health, with Sunco as Exclusive Healthcare Communication & IT Partner and DOC247 as Exclusive Accessible Healthcare Partner. The programme is shaped by Panel Partners Alberta Health Services, Primary Care Alberta, Health Shared Services, League, Tomaco Medical Solutions, Patient Voice Partners, Reclaim Rehabilitation Consulting, Enceladus Ventures and the Mount Royal University Centre for Health and Innovation in Aging, alongside Exhibition & Panel Partners TELUS Health, AltaML, WELLSTAR and Eventium, and Presentation Partners RUNWITHIT Synthetics and Canadian Sport Institute Alberta.In a greeting to delegates, the Honourable Adriana LaGrange, Alberta's Minister of Hospital and Surgical Health Services, welcomed participants to the symposium's third edition. "Alberta's health technology sector is strong and growing, and our government is proud to support innovation that improves care," said Minister LaGrange, pointing to the Health Innovation Lab with the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute, investment in AI-enabled MRI technology and the growth of robotic-assisted surgery, and encouraging delegates to build new partnerships with patients, families and health-care professionals at the centre. Read the Minister's full greeting.Day One (Wednesday, November 4) opens with a keynote from Cheryl Holden, Vice President, Health Innovation at Alberta Innovates, on "A National Stage for Health Innovation." It is followed by one of the most anticipated sessions of the year, "Innovation in a Refocused Health System," featuring Andre Tremblay, Interim President & CEO of Alberta Health Services; Kim Simmonds, CEO of Primary Care Alberta; Maureen Towle, Interim CEO of Health Shared Services; and Dr. Brad Bahler of Health Innovation Group. The day continues with panels on AI in health and clinical decision support; capital and investment for health tech founders, with Yaletown Partners, BDC, Enceladus Ventures, PulseMedica and Flora; mental health innovation and digital therapeutics; and "From Pilot to Province," on how proven health technology moves to system-wide adoption.Day One also brings The Big Cheque: a sealed cheque made out to Canada's health tech founders, sealed by Prolink Events Ltd. and opened live on November 4 by the investors on the "Capital, Investors & The Business of HealthTech" panel. There is no cash prize and no pitch contest. To find out what is inside, you have to be in the room.Day Two (Thursday, November 5) opens with the keynote "Human by Design - Building AI for Mental Health, Safety & Wellbeing" by international speaker Scharliina Eräpuro, followed by a fireside chat on interoperability, cybersecurity and health data trust. Panels cover AI beyond the clinic, with TELUS Health, League and WaitWell; telemedicine, virtual care and remote patient monitoring, moderated by the Medical Director of AHS Virtual Health; MedTech and healthcare robotics, including neuroArm lead Dr. Garnette Sutherland; healthcare workforce pipelines; and aging-in-place, women's health and inclusive digital care. The symposium closes with a cocktail reception on the exhibition floor."CHTIS was built to put everyone who shapes Canadian healthcare in the same room - the leaders running the system, the clinicians using the tools, the investors funding them and the companies building them," said Rahul Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Prolink Events Ltd. "Seeing the exhibition floor sell out and this calibre of speakers on stage tells us the appetite for practical, real-world health innovation in Canada has never been stronger. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Calgary next week.""We are very proud to be a part of the CHTIS, which brings innovators, practitioners and policy makers together in one space. When we all come together with the joint mission of growth and collaboration, amazing things can happen. This is the 3rd year Cherry Health will partner with the CHTIS and we look forward to many more," said Alitta Tait, CEO, Cherry Health."Healthcare is changing quickly, and technology has an important role to play in how it is delivered. Sunco has worked alongside healthcare organizations for more than 25 years, and we understand what is at stake when those decisions affect the people receiving that care. We are proud to support the Canada HealthTech Innovation Symposium and connect with leaders who are shaping the future of healthcare across Canada," said Sean Schoenberger, President, Sunco.The sold-out exhibition floor brings together organizations across digital health, AI, medical devices, diagnostics, virtual care, home care and health services, including TELUS Health, RBC, AltaML, WELLSTAR, Eventium, RUNWITHIT Synthetics, Thornhill Medical, Bio-Stream Diagnostics, Haibu Health, Ava, WaitWell, Dr, eConsult Canada, Scanbo, TEKTELIC, Wellplayed by JB Music Therapy, Yāna Motion Lab, DevEngine, Amplify Care, PhantomOmics, Care Opinion Canada, Compass Rose Care, Tech Connect, Effica Health and My Viva. The Calgary TELUS Convention Centre is Venue Partner and Big Guy Productions is AV Partner.Delegate passes are CA$799 for full two-day access to all sessions, the exhibition floor, meals and networking. Delegates can save $200 with promo code ALBERTAINNOVATES200 or CHERRY200. With the symposium just days away, the final delegate passes are available at .About the Canada HealthTech Innovation SymposiumThe Canada HealthTech Innovation Symposium (CHTIS) is a national health innovation event held annually in Calgary, Alberta. It connects health system leaders, clinicians, researchers, investors, startups and industry to accelerate the adoption of AI, digital health, MedTech, life sciences and connected care across Canada. Learn more at .About Prolink Events Ltd.Prolink Events Ltd. is a Calgary-based organizer of professional B2B conferences, including the Canada HealthTech Innovation Symposium, the Canada FinTech Symposium and the EnergyTech Symposium. Bridging Possibilities.

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Canada HealthTech Innovation Symposium 2026 Opens in Calgary With Sold-Out Floor News Provided By ProLink Events Ltd October 30, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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