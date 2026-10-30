MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Energy Ministers from Canada and Turkey have signed a deal that enters both countries into a strategic bilateral partnership focused on renewable energy, nuclear energy, and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Canada's Minister of Energy & Natural Resources Timothy Hodgson met with Turkey's Minister of Energy & Natural Resources during an Istanbul summit and signed the cooperation statement in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

With more countries recognizing that accelerating the energy transition yields multiple dividends, firms like Geosolar Technologies Inc. in the renewable energy industry could leverage this awareness to deepen their penetration of those...

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