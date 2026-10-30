Analysis Finds National Energy Storage Targets Fall Short Of Global Pledge

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) According to a recent analysis conducted by Ember, national energy storage targets for 2030 collectively fall 45% short of the 1,500-gigawatt global target agreed at COP29, despite rapid growth in actual installations.

It would be insightful to hear how firms like Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) that are major players in the energy storage industry in the U.S. are managing to undertake and complete projects in the absence of clear targets and the necessary policy, regulatory and...

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