5 Key Trends In The US Mobile Payment Market

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Mobile payments are rapidly becoming one of the most common ways to buy and sell goods in the U.S. With a growing number of consumers preferring to shop online rather than in physical stores, mobile payment systems have become the go-to option for millions due to their convenience and ease of use.

Furthermore, P2P transactions are becoming more common, thanks to platforms like PayPal, Zelle, and Venmo, which facilitate small business transactions, bill splitting, and money transfers between friends and family. Companies like FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) in the mobile payment space would...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) are available in the company's newsroom at

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