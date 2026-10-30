Cryptonewsbreaks Beeline Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Leveraging AI, Digital Infrastructure To Scale Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), a technology-forward mortgage and fintech platform, was featured in an article that discussed the company's performance and strategy. Beeline recently“reported first-quarter 2026 results that showed accelerating revenue growth alongside a broader strategic push into fee-based housing finance products and AI-enabled automation. The company said quarterly revenue reached $2.7 million, more than doubling from the prior-year period. Loan originations climbed to $85.6 million across 288 loans, compared with $39.8 million across 128 loans a year earlier...

“Beeline's diversified platform includes both conventional and certain Non-QM Mortgages, such as DSCR & Bank Statements loans, along with its new Equity Product ('BeelineEquity') and Title Services. The company stated that it will shift its marketing efforts to drive the higher margin Non-QM products, which have positive loan economics and currently represent over half of its business.”

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About Beeline Financial Holdings Inc.

Beeline is a technology-forward mortgage and fintech platform focused on AI-powered lending, title services, blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure, and digital real estate solutions. The company is developing next-generation mortgage and home equity products designed to modernize the residential finance market.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLNE are available in the company's newsroom at

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