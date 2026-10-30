Cryptonewsbreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Expects Dream Bowl I Meme Coin To Begin Trading On Biconomy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) announced that its Dream Bowl I meme coin, a commemorative digital collectible tied to Dream Bowl XIV, is expected to begin trading on the Biconomy cryptocurrency exchange as early as June 23, 2026. The company said the anticipated listing would mark the latest Datavault AI-issued token to advance from issuance to live secondary-market trading and represents another step in expanding the reach of its Information Data Exchange(R) platform.

Datavault AI said it plans to onboard additional company-issued tokens to Biconomy, including Dream Bowl II meme coins and the Josh Gibson meme coin. The company noted that its Information Data Exchange(R) platform enables users to create, mint and list meme coins while providing access to international exchange options. According to Datavault AI, its meme coins are designed for fan engagement and digital collectability and do not confer equity, ownership, profit-sharing or other financial rights.

To view the full press release, visit

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI(TM) (NASDAQ: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA(R), ADIO(R) and Sumerian(R) patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange(R) enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DVLT are available in the company's newsroom at

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