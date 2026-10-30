CFTC Clears Path For 'True' Crypto Perpetual Futures

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CFTC issued no-action relief allowing exchanges to convert certain perpetual-style digital commodity futures into true perpetual futures. Unlike traditional futures contracts, perpetual futures have no expiration date and are designed to track the price of assets such as bitcoin. Exchanges must provide customer protections, including advance notice, risk disclosures and opportunities for traders to exit positions.

June 17, 2026 – On June 12, 2026, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued no-action relief permitting designated contract markets to convert certain existing perpetual-style digital commodity futures contracts into true digital commodity perpetual futures. The action follows recent regulatory guidance clarifying the treatment of perpetual futures tied to bitcoin and other digital commodities with deep, active and continuous spot markets. Unlike traditional futures contracts, perpetual futures do not expire and are designed to maintain close alignment with the underlying asset's market price, making them among the most widely traded crypto derivative products globally. The CFTC said exchanges seeking to make the conversion must satisfy specified customer-protection and procedural requirements before implementing the changes.

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