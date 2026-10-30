Why Honda Is Abandoning Plans To Make 3 Evs In The US

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) After initially pledging to launch a whopping 30 new electric vehicle models by 2030, including three electric SUVs built in the United States, Tokyo-based Honda has revealed that it has shelved plans to build the Acura RSX, 0 Series Saloon, and 0 Series SUV.

On the international scene, legacy carmakers like Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) are focused on bringing to market electrified versions of...

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