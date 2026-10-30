Xiaomi Opens EV Development Facility In Germany As It Targets European Market

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Xiaomi is laying the groundwork for a European pus, having opened an EV research and design center in Munich last year. The facility, headed by former BMW executive Rudolf Dittrich, focuses on adapting Xiaomi's vehicles to European safety standards, charging infrastructure, and consumer expectations. Germany is slated to be the company's debut overseas market when international sales begin in 2027.

Dittrich was candid about the scale of the ambition, stating that Xiaomi's strategic goal is to be one of the top-five automakers in the global market, a feat that would require a much larger lineup than it currently has. Other automakers like L ucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID now have to be extra...

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