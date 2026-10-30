UK To Scale Down Its EV Sales Targets

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Britain is preparing to scale down its EV sales requirements, with a formal consultation underway on what a new 2030 share should look like. Current targets state that 80% of new car sales must be electric by 2030, but a revised figure somewhere between 50% and 70% is being considered. Reaching a final number is expected to take several months.

How the government strikes a balance between pushing for faster electrification amid existing industry challenges will influence whether international entities like Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) expand their operations into the UK to...

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