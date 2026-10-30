Superq Quantum Computing Inc. Bridges Quantum Software And Hardware With Interoperability Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. and may include paid advertisements.

SuperQ's live Super(TM) platform enables users to address complex computational challenges, while the company continues developing its broader hybrid quantum computing ecosystem. Super OS(TM) is in development as a cloud and on-site operating system for hybrid quantum computing, while Super Nova(TM) represents SuperQ's quantum computer and foundry initiative. The company's strategy brings together existing software capabilities, operating system development, hardware innovation and defense applications.

As quantum computing moves toward practical applications, a key challenge is connecting emerging quantum technologies with the computing infrastructure organizations already use. Beyond processor development, broader adoption may depend on software capable of coordinating different computing architectures, supporting integration and accommodating deployment and security requirements.

SuperQ Quantum Computing (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is advancing its quantum computing strategy across existing software capabilities and developing hardware initiatives. Its live Super(TM) platform enables users to tackle complex optimization, simulation and artificial intelligence workloads. Building on this foundation, Super OS(TM) is in development as...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QBTQF are available in the company's newsroom at

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