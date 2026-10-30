Psychedelicnewsbreaks Helus Pharma(TM) (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP) Supports Executive Order Advancing Psychedelic Therapies
Helus Pharma(TM) (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP) welcomed a White House Executive Order aimed at accelerating research, regulatory pathways and patient access to psychedelic treatments, citing its potential to prioritize FDA review, expand access and strengthen interagency coordination. The company highlighted its Phase 3 HLP003 program, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation for major depressive disorder, as aligned with the initiative, while emphasizing that continued progress in the field will depend on strong clinical evidence and scalable, safe treatment development.
To view the full press release, visit
About Helus Pharma
Helus Pharma(TM), the commercial operating name of Cybin Inc., founded in 2019 (the“Company”), is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to helping minds heal by developing proprietary NSAs – novel serotonergic agonists: synthetic molecules designed to activate serotonin pathways that are believed to promote neuroplasticity. The Company's proprietary NSAs are intended to address the large unmet need for people who suffer from depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions.
With class leading data, Helus Pharma aims to improve the treatment landscape through the introduction of NSAs that aim to provide durable improvements in mental health. Helus Pharma is currently developing HLP003, a proprietary NSA, in Phase 3 clinical development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder that has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and HLP004, also a proprietary NSA in Phase 2 for generalized anxiety disorder. Additionally, Helus Pharma has an extensive research portfolio of investigational NSAs.
The Company operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland. For Company updates and to learn more about Helus Pharma, visit or follow the team on X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram. Helus Pharma(TM) is a trademark of Cybin Corp.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HELP are available in the company's newsroom at
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