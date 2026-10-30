From Real Moves To Virtual Combat: Bringing Phantom Blade Zero To Life With CHINGMU

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Shanghai, China / Тimesnewswire / October 30, 2026 – At 10 a.m. on October 29, 2026, Phantom Blade Zero unlocked across all its release platforms.

On launch day, the game reached No. 1 on Steam's global top sellers chart, with peak concurrent players exceeding 720,000. When the review embargo lifted, its scores set a new benchmark for Chinese single-player games, with IGN China awarding it a perfect 10.

Even Feng Ji, producer of Black Myth: Wukong, joined the anticipation, posting on Weibo, China's social media platform:“Preloaded. Alarm set. I'm taking this seriously.”

Players turned their excitement into a running joke:“I'll be having an online martial arts exchange with Donnie Yen. All work is on hold until we're done.”

What explains the excitement? International media and players keep returning to the same words: fast, fluid, and exhilarating.

The production story behind that fluidity is just as compelling. CHINGMU's high-precision motion capture helped the Phantom Blade Zero team turn live martial arts performances into 3D motion data for digital character animation.

So how were those sharp, seamless moves captured, one technique at a time?

01 What makes the martial arts in Phantom Blade Zero different

Phantom Blade Zero sets out to be more than an action game. It is a game built around the art of martial combat.

That distinction may sound like wordplay, but it reflects a different creative vision. Producer Soulframe Liang has repeatedly described the ambition: to let players around the world do more than watch martial arts, and instead perform them, becoming the kind of legendary warrior who can scale walls and leap across rooftops. That vision also shapes what developer S-GAME calls“Kungfupunk.” Rooted in Chinese martial arts, it combines mechanical prosthetics and uncanny devices within the dark, ink-painting-inspired Phantom World, creating a distinctive style of combat.

This places exacting demands on every movement. A sword strike must show how the body drives the weapon. A block must leave room for the counterattack that follows. Even the passage from takeoff to landing must preserve the buildup and release of force.

To refine these movements, the team took its research into the real world. They consulted sword masters on Mount Emei and lion dance masters in Guangdong, and commissioned swordsmiths to forge actual weapons so they could study how weight and length affect movement. Public interviews give a sense of the commitment: more than 20 experienced martial arts performers took part in motion capture work spanning three years. Capturing the moves for just one of the protagonist's weapons could take around a month.

At FLYING GOAT's motion capture studio, performers executed these choreographed techniques again and again.

Motion capture, or mocap, provides the crucial link between live performance and digital motion data.

Multiple optical motion capture cameras work together to track markers attached to the performers. The system records the 3D positions of their bodies and props as they move, producing motion data for further processing.

How the body drives the arms, how weight shifts through a turn, and how one attack flows into the next all become material for the animation team to refine and use to bring the characters to life.

This is where the performers' hard-earned martial arts skills begin to take shape in the game's characters. Every detail the team pursues in its fight choreography needs corresponding support during motion capture.

According to public reports, Phantom Blade Zero involved more than 1,000 hours of motion capture recording. That extensive performance material then had to be selected, cleaned up, and adapted before it could become the attacks and movement players control. This is how a game built around martial arts comes together.

02 Capturing the Seven Stars Sword Formation and the lion dance

The real test of motion capture is not simply how complex a movement one person can perform. The challenge grows when two people work in close coordination, or seven performers fight simultaneously. Take the lion dance boss.

In a traditional Chinese lion dance, two performers operate one lion costume, one at the front and one at the back. Together, they rise and dip, leap, turn, and roll, with each person's movement affecting the other's posture. The game's lion may have a fantastical, exaggerated appearance, but its movement still depends on the coordination of a real performance.

The mocap system therefore needs to record more than each performer's individual movement. It must also preserve their relative positions within the same space and the timing of their coordinated actions. The animation team builds on that foundation to shape the boss's movements, bringing the physical logic of this traditional art into the game.

Then there is the memorable Seven Stars Sword Formation. This encounter was not created by duplicating one character's animation seven times. Seven mocap performers actually formed up and performed it together. Each had individually choreographed techniques and actions. As they attacked, moved, and changed positions simultaneously, they had to retain their individual styles while working as a coordinated formation.

For an optical motion capture system, this means denser clusters of markers, more frequent crossings between performers, and more complex motion trajectories. When performers move close together, fight at close range, roll on the ground, or leap with the help of wire rigs, markers can be hidden by bodies, props, or other performers. This loss of visibility is known as occlusion.

Reliably distinguishing each performer's motion trajectories while preserving as much continuity as possible is a major technical challenge in capturing fights with multiple performers. CHINGMU supports these complex sequences through high-precision optical motion capture, multi-target tracking, and the associated data processing capabilities.

From a two-person lion dance to a seven-person sword formation, the technology does more than record movement. It preserves the spatial relationships and movement details that make a coordinated performance work. The data needs to show both how each of the seven performers moves and how all seven move together.

Reflecting on the collaboration, FLYING GOAT founder Yang Liu said:“We place a lot of importance on the stability of the motion data and on reconstructing data when markers are occluded. CHINGMU performs very well in both areas. Scenes such as the Seven Stars Sword Formation, which demand extensive coordination, are a particularly demanding test of the technology.”

03 Why a simple movement can take more than a dozen takes

Alongside large-scale sequences such as the Seven Stars Sword Formation, a much smaller detail deserves attention. Simply approaching an enemy. It may be one of the easiest movements for players to overlook.

Yet the direction of approach, the character's current pose, and the transition into the next attack all affect how that movement looks and feels.

According to published reports from visits to the mocap studio, the production team prepared more than a dozen variations of this basic action, then selected the appropriate version to suit the character's actual state in the game.

Players may see only a character taking a natural step forward. Behind that step, however, there may have been repeated rehearsals and capture sessions.

This helps explain why a game committed to authentic martial arts requires such a substantial investment in motion production. Capturing a movement does not, by itself, turn it into a move the player can use.

Once a performer has completed a take, the captured data still needs cleanup, correction, retargeting to the game character, and further animation work. It must then be iteratively refined to work with the combat system, transitions between moves, and player input.

A fight scene in a film can follow a fixed sequence of choreography from beginning to end. A game character must respond to the player's decisions and inputs at any moment.

Live performance gives animation a foundation in real body mechanics. Animators and developers then turn that material into game actions that preserve the beauty of martial arts while remaining responsive to the player. This is a central value of motion capture in large-scale game production: it transforms choreographed, rehearsed performances into motion data that can be continually refined, adapted, and reused as the foundation for complex character animation.

Source: CGTN report

For CHINGMU, this tests both the system's ability to capture precise data and track complex movements, and the solution's ability to support changing creative needs over a long production cycle. From solo performances to fights involving multiple performers, and from standing poses to rolls and wire-assisted stunts, professional mocap services depend on reliable data capture, tracking and data processing under occlusion, and ongoing technical support.

Creating a large-scale wuxia game, an adventure rooted in China's tradition of martial heroes, extends far beyond motion capture.

The work encompasses thousands of hours of motion capture, location scanning across diverse regions, expert guidance in traditional disciplines such as Guangdong lion dance, Emei swordsmanship, and Shaolin martial arts, and the extensive involvement of kung fu star Donnie Yen and his stunt team in both choreography and performance.

Martial arts direction, live performance, motion capture, animation, and game development all have to work closely together. The result is an integrated production pipeline that brings Chinese martial arts aesthetics together with modern digital technology.

That approach has also brought Phantom Blade Zero wider attention.

Xinhua News Agency has followed the game's exploration of its martial arts roots and its journey to a global audience, documenting how the team draws inspiration from traditional Chinese martial arts and the culture of honor and heroism surrounding them.

In its 10/10 review, IGN China linked the quality of Phantom Blade Zero to the experience Chinese studios have accumulated in AAA game production, while expressing optimism about their ability to reach the highest international standards.

From Black Myth: Wukong to Phantom Blade Zero, Chinese AAA games are building their own creative expertise and production capabilities, bringing distinctly Chinese cultural expression to a wider international audience.

It is a snapshot of that growing capability: professional, scalable production processes are turning a distinctive Chinese martial arts aesthetic into experiences players can take part in themselves.

04 Putting Chinese martial arts in the hands of players

What truly draws players into a wuxia game goes beyond the spectacle of flashing blades.

More significantly, the techniques, rhythms, and body language of traditional Chinese martial arts become more than impressive performances on a screen. They become actions players can execute, read, and respond to themselves.

Swordsmanship, lion dance, and the craft of martial arts cinema pass through research, rehearsal, capture, and digital production before becoming part of a character's moveset and the rhythm of combat.

The shift from watching martial arts to playing them changes more than the medium. It creates a new way for Chinese wuxia culture to connect with players around the world.

For CHINGMU, contributing to Phantom Blade Zero offers a vivid example of motion capture's value. High-precision capture helps bring live martial arts performances into the digital world, giving creators a foundation of motion data on which to keep refining every carefully crafted technique.

From the moves rehearsed again and again on the mocap stage to the moment a player presses a button, Chinese martial arts have made the journey from physical performance to a digital world of warriors.

Now it is the player's turn to make a move.

Company: SHANGHAI CHINGMU VISION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Contact Person: CHINGMU

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Telephone: 13310099680

City: Shanghai, China