Rooted In Community: Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited And Carma Support Veterans And A Greener Future
As highlighted in the company's 2025 U.K. Sustainability Report, the partnership has supported the planting of approximately 1,000 trees across the United Kingdom, helping create greener spaces and contribute to local environmental restoration.
What makes this collaboration particularly meaningful is its connection to the veteran community. In addition to supporting local environments, Carma's activities provide meaningful skills development and employment opportunities for U.K. military veterans.
The partnership reflects Leidos Innovations K's broader approach to sustainability, which brings together environmental responsibility, employee well-being and community engagement.
By connecting practical environmental projects with opportunities for veterans, Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited and Carma are demonstrating how partnerships can generate multiple forms of positive impact.
Learn more about the partnership and Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited's sustainability initiatives in the 2025 Sustainability Report.
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