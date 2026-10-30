Building Opportunity Across Maine: Keybank Foundation Invests In Youth Success And Health Equity

MENAFN - 3BL) Strong communities are built when people have access to the resources they need to learn, grow and thrive. To help create those opportunities across Maine, the KeyBank Foundation has committed a combined $250,000 to Tree Street Youth and MaineHealth, supporting programs that advance youth development, workforce readiness and community health.

The investment reflects KeyBank Foundation's commitment to expanding economic opportunity and strengthening community well-being through strategic partnerships with organizations delivering meaningful local impact.

Investing in Maine's Next Generation

A three-year, $150,000 grant will support Tree Street Youth's BRANCHES (Becoming Responsible Adults 'N Cultivating Higher Education Success) program in Lewiston. Serving approximately 1,200 young people each year, the program provides academic support, mentoring, social-emotional development, workforce readiness training, and college and career preparation.

By helping students build confidence, develop critical skills and explore future opportunities, the program equips young people to succeed in school, the workforce and beyond.

"This investment strengthens our ability to walk alongside young people as they navigate critical transitions in school and life," said Julia Sleeper, executive director of Tree Street Youth. "With expanded support, we'll be able to deepen our work in mentoring, academic achievement and career exploration while helping more students see a future that's full of possibility."

Improving Health Through Community Connection

MaineHealth received $100,000 over two years to enhance its Community Health Worker initiative, which helps individuals and families navigate healthcare systems and connect with resources that address challenges such as housing instability, food insecurity, transportation barriers and financial hardship.

The program takes a holistic approach to health, recognizing that access to essential services and community support can play a significant role in improving long-term health outcomes and quality of life. KeyBank has supported the initiative since 2021, helping expand access to care and resources for residents throughout Maine.

Building Stronger Communities

Together, these investments demonstrate how collaboration between nonprofits and the private sector can help address complex community challenges while creating pathways to opportunity.

"These investments reflect our commitment to expanding opportunity and strengthening communities," said Eric Fiala, CEO of KeyBank Foundation. "Tree Street Youth and MaineHealth are addressing important challenges with practical, community-based solutions. By supporting their work, we're helping create pathways to educational success, improved well-being and long-term economic stability."

"Both Tree Street Youth and MaineHealth are addressing important community needs through innovative and effective programs," said Tony DiSotto, Maine Market President for KeyBank. "We're proud to support organizations that are helping Maine residents achieve better educational, economic and health outcomes while strengthening the communities we serve."

By investing in youth success, health equity and economic mobility, KeyBank Foundation is helping create a stronger future for individuals, families and communities across Maine.