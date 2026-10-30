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Essity Awarded Ecovadis Platinum Medal


Date: 2026-10-30 02:06:21

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Essity Global Newsroom

Hygiene and health company Essity has been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum medal, achieving a score of 90 out of 100, up from 88 in 2025. The result places Essity among the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis worldwide over the previous 12 months.

Platinum is the highest medal level awarded by EcoVadis. The assessment evaluates the quality of companies' sustainability management systems, examining policies, actions and results across four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

The recognition reflects the quality of Essity's sustainability management system and the company's commitment to promoting transparency throughout the value chain.

“Improving our score while retaining Platinum recognition reflects our systematic approach to sustainability. For our customers and partners, the assessment provides an independent view of how we manage sustainability in our business. We will use these insights to drive further improvements across our operations and value chain with our customers, suppliers and other partners,” says Sahil Tesfu, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer at Essity.

EcoVadis has assessed more than 175,000 companies across over 180 countries. Its evidence-based assessments draw on international sustainability standards and are reviewed by sustainability experts. Essity shares its assessment results with customers and partners to support transparency and dialogue on sustainability priorities.

For additional information please contact:
Marc Specque, Public Relations Director, +33 614 316 792, [email protected]

Essity awarded EcoVadis Platinum medal

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