Qatar Calls For Women's Participation In Building Sustainable Peace

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Qatar affirmed that women's participation should not remain merely a formal representation, but should be an actual, complete and pivotal participation in building sustainable peace.

This came in the statement of Qatar delivered by Permanent Representative of Qatar to UN H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani before the Security Council open discussion session on Women, Peace and Security, under the title“Women, Peace and Security in the Next Quarter-Century: Fulfilling the Promise through Implementation,” at the UN Headquarters in New York. She expressed Qatar's firm commitment to the plan related to women, peace and security, noting that this is embodied in its recognised diplomatic initiatives and efforts in the field of mediation, and its keenness to provide broader horizons for women to participate in dialogue and decision-making processes.

The Permanent Representative expressed Qatar's pride in its active membership in the Arab Women Mediators Network and its hosting of the third meeting of the Women, Peace and Security Working Group for the Arab States in January 2025, which stressed the importance of regional cooperation to enhance women's leadership of peace and security efforts.

She added that the effective implementation of commitments related to the Women, Peace and Security agenda requires a framework in which respect for the principles of international law, state sovereignty, and peaceful settlement of disputes prevails. In this context, the Permanent Representative referred to the delicate circumstances that the Middle East region is going through because of their repercussions on peace, security, development, the lives of communities, including women and girls, and the economy and food and energy supplies at the regional and global levels.

Qatar stressed that dialogue is the only way to reach a sustainable solution to the crisis and end the escalation in the region, she pointed out, stressing the continuation of persistent efforts and its support for good offices in a way that serves the strengthening of regional security and stability, and achieves the interests of the people of the region and the world, including women and girls.