Palestinian Child Dies From Israeli Gunshot Wounds In Southern Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: A Palestinian child has died from wounds sustained in Israeli gunfire in southern Gaza, as Israeli military activity continued across parts of the territory.

The child was injured on Wednesday in the Qizan Rashwan area of Khan Younis and died on Friday, according to reports.

Meanwhile, rescue and Civil Defense teams recovered the body of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli air strike three days earlier in the Al Waha area, north of Gaza City.

In separate incidents, Israeli drones dropped bombs in southern Gaza, while Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire east of Hamad City, north of Khan Younis.