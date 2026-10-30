Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Air Defenses Intercept, Destroy Ballistic Missile, UAV Launched Toward Southern Region, Riyadh: Coalition

Air Defenses Intercept, Destroy Ballistic Missile, UAV Launched Toward Southern Region, Riyadh: Coalition


Date: 2026-10-30 02:06:03

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Friday the interception and destruction of a ballistic missile launched toward the southern region, as well as the interception and destruction of a UAV in Riyadh.

Saudi Press Agency reported Official Spokesperson of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Major General Turki Al-Malki as saying that air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group toward the southern region. He added that a UAV was also intercepted and destroyed in Riyadh Region.

MENAFN30102026000063011010ID1111891496


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search