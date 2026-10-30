Air Defenses Intercept, Destroy Ballistic Missile, UAV Launched Toward Southern Region, Riyadh: Coalition
Riyadh: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Friday the interception and destruction of a ballistic missile launched toward the southern region, as well as the interception and destruction of a UAV in Riyadh.
Saudi Press Agency reported Official Spokesperson of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Major General Turki Al-Malki as saying that air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group toward the southern region. He added that a UAV was also intercepted and destroyed in Riyadh Region.
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