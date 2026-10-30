Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets EIF Executive Board Chair In Geneva

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Geneva: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Friday in Geneva with HE Kadra Hassan, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Djibouti to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and Chair of the Executive Board of the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF) for Trade-Related Assistance to Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed prospects for cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Enhanced Integrated Framework, alongside several topics of mutual interest.