Designation Of Libyan Judicial Police Official For Involvement In Torture And Cruel, Inhumane, And Degrading Treatment

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States designated former Libyan Judicial Police official Osema Almasri Habeesh Najeem as well as his wife, Aml Faraj Mohamed Makhluf, under Section 7031(c) for his involvement in gross violations of human rights, namely the torture and cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment of detainees in the Mitiga and al Jadida prisons. Najeem's actions–including murder, forced labor, and targeting of Christians and members of other minority groups–make him a danger to the people of Libya and the United States.

The Trump Administration will not tolerate violence against Christians or members of other religious minority groups. Today's action taken by the State Department further demonstrates the Administration's unwavering commitment to holding abusers accountable and protecting the American people from their actions. Following this designation, Najeem and his family members are ineligible for entry to the United States.

This public designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2026 (Div. F, P.L. 119-75), as carried forward by the Continuing Appropriations, 2027 (Div. A, P.L. 119-103).