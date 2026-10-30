Securing Autonomy: Why Cybersecurity Is Becoming Essential Infrastructure For Military Drones And Robotics

Autonomous drones depend on more than flight capabilities. Secure communications, reliable control systems and trustworthy data are also essential to maintaining mission success. As unmanned systems operate in increasingly contested environments, cybersecurity can help protect against threats ranging from unauthorized system changes to disrupted or manipulated communications. Mobilicom Ltd. addresses these risks through its Secured Autonomy (TM) framework, which spans platform security, communications and electronic warfare (“EW”) protection, and fleet-level security.

Autonomous drones and other unmanned systems are designed to carry out missions with varying degrees of human oversight. But their capabilities depend on more than their ability to fly or navigate. They also depend on communications links connecting platforms with operators, onboard control systems that execute mission instructions, and reliable data that supports decision-making.

Mobilicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity, software and hardware solutions for drones, robotics and autonomous platforms, addresses these challenges through its Secured Autonomy (TM) framework. The approach recognizes that protecting autonomous operations requires security across multiple interconnected layers, rather than relying on any...

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