SLIIT Co-Hosts Third International Conference On Data Mining And Information Security

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) SLIIT co-hosted the third International Conference on Data Mining and Information Security on 7 and 8 October 2026, bringing together academics, researchers and industry professionals to discuss developments in computing research.

The conference, known as ICDMIS 2026, involved participants from Sri Lanka, India, Serbia, the United States and other countries.

It was organised by the International Knowledge Research Foundation in collaboration with Eminent College of Management and Technology in West Bengal, India, and SLIIT.

The opening programme took place at SLIIT on 7 October, followed by online technical sessions the next day. The hybrid format combined an on-campus opening with remote research presentations.

According to the organisers, the conference received 881 paper submissions, of which 217 were selected for presentation. They said the selected papers would be published in Springer Nature's Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems series.

An undergraduate poster session provided students with an opportunity to present their research alongside international academics and researchers.

Keynote speakers included Milan Tuba, vice rector for international relations at Singidunum University in Serbia; Eva Tuba of Trinity University in Texas; and Amit Joshi, director of India's Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Other participants included Surajit Goon of Eminent Group of Colleges, Prasanna Sumathipala of SLIIT's Matara Centre and Abhishek Bhattacharya of Sister Nivedita University.

SLIIT Deputy Vice Chancellor Nuwan Kodagoda emphasised the relationship between data mining and information security, arguing that computing graduates needed skills extending beyond building artificial intelligence systems.

He said graduates should also understand how to secure, govern and explain those systems, and that research conferences could help bring emerging developments into teaching.

Bhattacharya highlighted the role of universities and researchers in building international partnerships.

The programme combined keynote addresses, technical sessions and student presentations, providing opportunities for participants to exchange research findings and explore collaboration across institutions.