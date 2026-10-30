Beyond The Screen: Sri Lanka Should Rethink UX In The Age Of AI, Especially In Fintech And Enterprise Platforms

The conversation has changed. Has design? I walked into a University classroom in Sri Lanka to conduct a training session during my recent travel and I found design students immersed in Figma screens, crafting beautiful interfaces pixel by pixel. But when I asked a group of UI/UX students how often they use AI tools in their workflow, almost all raised their hands but only to admit they use ChatGPT for writing assignments. That moment said it all. We're living through the biggest shift in digital design since the touchscreen, yet our education and professional mindsets remain rooted in the past, focused on interface production rather than strategic thinking.

Why Seven Out of Ten AI Projects Collapse Before Launch

Here's a sobering reality: according to MIT Sloan Management Review, seven out of ten AI projects fail. Not because the technology isn't powerful enough, but because of a lack of user-focused solutions. Without thoughtful UX design, AI becomes powerful but confusing, accurate but unusable, efficient but unfair, smart but untrusted. We saw this with BlackBerry 10. The technology wasn't weak, but users were lost in the experience. UX made all the difference between market dominance and obsolescence.

Drawing from my exposure to the banking and finance space, it's evident that design has transcended aesthetics. It's about trust, perception, and behavior, three things AI systems must earn rather than assume. UX in AI is organic, non-linear, and hard to predict. It's not just software; it's a system that changes over time. In traditional products, the user journey is defined. But AI products learn, adapt, and evolve. The designer's role shifts from creating fixed pathways to orchestrating dynamic experiences.

Machine-First Thinking Versus Human-First Design

There's a critical distinction: Human-Centered AI versus Traditional AI. Traditional AI asks how accurate it can be. Human-Centered AI asks how this helps the person using it. Auto-categorization of emails with no user control is traditional AI thinking, system-first and frustrating. Contrast that with Grammarly, which flags issues but lets users decide what to fix, or Google Maps, which shows why it's suggesting a route.

The stakes are enormous. Facial recognition systems show error rates close to 40% when detecting dark skin tones. When deployed in immigration or border control, those errors have devastating consequences. This isn't just poor UX. It's harmful AI that bypasses ethical design principles.

Six Principles That Bridge Technology and Trust

Through my work across fintech and enterprise platforms, I've come to rely on six fundamental principles that guide AI experiences, forming a cycle from expectations to interaction to feedback to trust. Transparency means letting users see the why behind every decision. The system should clearly show how and why it made a recommendation. User control ensures AI feels assistive rather than forceful. Users should be able to guide, override, or correct AI decisions, preserving user agency. Think of Netflix letting users actively shape their recommendations.

Feedback and learning create an adaptive loop where users can give input and the system learns from it, reinforcing trust. Understanding user mental models means recognizing that AI systems often break how people expect technology to behave. We must design around how people think the AI works, not just how it technically operates. Communicating uncertainty means AI should show confidence levels through indicators like high, medium, or low. This sets realistic expectations and invites verification rather than blind acceptance. Setting expectations upfront means letting users know what the AI can and cannot do before they use it, preventing misuse and over-reliance.

Why Traditional Design Education Creates an Obsolete Workforce

Students still design interfaces for a static world, focusing on color harmony, typography, and layout. These are valid foundations, but dangerously incomplete. They're learning UI/UX as though every screen behaves like a 2015 website homepage. Meanwhile, users are talking to machines through voice assistants, chatbots, and AI copilots. A designer who can't understand conversation flows or emotional responses to AI behavior is already behind. Conversational design is the new frontier of UX. The key factors haven't changed: products must meet user needs, be easy to use, and give users control. But how we deliver on these factors has evolved dramatically.

Ethics as Foundation, Not Afterthought

Ethical AI design is foundational, guarding against misuse, ensuring inclusion, and safeguarding user rights. Privacy and consent mean users must know what data is collected and how it's used. Bias and fairness require that AI treat everyone equally regardless of race, gender, age, or background. AI trained on unfair data makes harmful decisions, from hiring algorithms that discriminate against women to credit systems that penalize minority communities. Transparency in automated decisions means people deserve clear reasons behind outcomes that affect them. Accountability ensures every stakeholder must be held responsible for AI system impacts. Accessibility means making AI systems work for everyone, including users with disabilities and different connectivity constraints.

UX designers translate ethical guidelines into tangible features: opt-in screens, fairness dashboards, accessible interfaces, and meaningful explanations. Ethical AI seeks to promote fairness, minimize harm, and align AI with human values.

Building Trust Through Cultural Intelligence

When designing banking applications, I've realized how different the UX mindset can be across cultures. Some philosophies emphasize trust, subtlety, and humility. Certain users value quiet confidence. The interface doesn't need to shout intelligence; it must earn it through reliability. When users hand over their data or financial decisions to a machine, they're trusting. Trust isn't designed in pixels. It's designed in micro-interactions, transparency cues, and empathetic feedback loops. It's built when the AI explains "here's why I made this recommendation" instead of demanding blind trust. This shift from visual to psychological, from transactional to relational, is the true evolution of UX in the AI age.

Practical Patterns That Make Intelligence Accessible

Successful AI products share practical patterns. Confidence indicators show how confident the AI is through percentages or labels, helping users understand when to rely on recommendations. Feedback buttons let users improve AI outcomes through quick responses, signaling the system is responsive. Progressive disclosure introduces AI features gradually, reducing cognitive load. Scoping provides ways to filter to specific areas, giving users control where text-based AI platforms might feel overwhelming.

From Interface Creators to Experience Orchestrators

In banking and finance, user journeys are no longer linear. One interaction may start on a mobile app, continue via an AI chatbot, and conclude with an automated decision engine. Designing for this ecosystem requires systems thinking, connecting interfaces, algorithms, and user emotions. The designer's role evolves from interface maker to experience orchestrator, understanding data flows, automation patterns, and ethical considerations.

Transforming AI From Tool to Collaborator

The way most designers use AI today is superficial. We prompt ChatGPT for taglines, generate mockups, and call it integration. But real power lies in embedding AI into the workflow. Imagine using AI to analyze user feedback at scale, map emotional sentiment across demographics, or predict interface friction points before testing. The irony is that we, as UX designers, are supposed to humanize technology. But with AI, we often behave like passive users instead of active creators.

Bridging the Gap Between Classroom and Industry

The gap between what students learn and what industry needs is widening. Many have incredible visual design skills but little understanding of business strategy, data literacy, or behavioral design, which are now core components of AI-driven UX. Educators should embed AI ethics, prompt design, and conversational design into curricula. Industry mentors should open doors to real-world projects where students experiment with AI tools as integral collaborators.

Psychology Becomes the Designer's Greatest Asset

In AI-driven environments, the conversation is the interface. And conversations are deeply psychological. Understanding human cognition, emotion, and trust is becoming as vital as knowing color theory. How does a user feel when AI anticipates their next move? At what point does helpfulness feel intrusive? When do recommendations cross from personalization to manipulation? Tomorrow's most valuable designers will be behavioral architects who translate human sensitivities into AI logic. They'll understand that people stop using bad products, even if the technology is powerful. Good UX builds trust, saves time, and reduces errors, driving engagement and business success.

Designing the Future We Want to Inhabit

AI is changing everything: how we design, how we think, and how we learn. But it's not a threat to creativity; it's an amplifier. To thrive, designers must embrace AI as a partner, not a replacement. Focus on trust, transparency, and empathy as design pillars. Adopt a systems mindset connecting data, business, and human experience. Embed ethical considerations from the start. Never stop learning, because AI isn't static.

The future of design isn't about pixels or prompts. It's about purpose. Those who understand how to blend human insight with machine intelligence, who can balance feeling with function, who can humanize complex systems while making intelligent technology understandable, usable, and trustworthy will shape not just better products, but a better digital future. The conversation has changed. Will your design practice change with it?

(Nisal Tharanga is a Senior Product Designer specializing in AI-driven design with over a decade in user-centered, inclusive experiences and 20+ years in software development)