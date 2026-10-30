Janashakthi Finance Wins Silver At SLITAD People Development Awards 2025/26

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Janashakthi Finance PLC, a subsidiary of JXG (Janashakthi Group), has received a Silver Award at the Sri Lanka Institute of Training and Development (SLITAD) People Development Awards 2025/26, recognising the Company's commitment to nurturing talent, supporting employee growth, and strengthening employee capabilities.

Guided by JXG's core values of Integrity, Collaboration, Respect, Performance Driven, and Innovation, Janashakthi Finance places people development at the heart of its organisational culture. Its approach connects individual growth with business priorities through continuous learning, capability building, and professional development. The Company seeks to help employees develop their strengths, respond to evolving customer expectations, and contribute to stronger organisational performance.

Discussing the recognition, Sithambaram Sri Ganendran, Chief Executive Officer of Janashakthi Finance PLC, said,“Our people are central to Janashakthi Finance's progress. This accolade reflects the commitment of our employees and the work undertaken to strengthen their capabilities. Our priority is to translate learning into better customer service, stronger accountability, and improved business performance, while creating opportunities for our people to grow with the Company.”

Sachinthani Meeriyagalla, Head of Human Resources at Janashakthi Finance PLC, added,“Every employee has the potential to learn, grow, and contribute in different ways. Our focus is on helping everyone on our team identify their strengths and needs, while encouraging them to apply what they learn in their day-to-day roles. We want our people to feel valued, take ownership of their development, and lead fulfilling careers with Janashakthi Finance.”

Building on this recognition, Janashakthi Finance will continue to strengthen its learning culture and support employee development in line with the Company's business priorities.