Colombo Gets Ready For A Christmas Spectacular Like No Other

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) An Australian circus musical, Once Upon a Christmas – The Greatest Xmas Show, is scheduled for 10–12 December at City of Dreams in Colombo, with ticket sales opening on 1 November 2026.

Ceilao Enterprises is bringing the production to Sri Lanka through a collaboration between Kooka Productions and ICrave Entertainment. The organisers say it will feature Australian circus performers and an Australian production team.

The show combines circus acts, Christmas music and theatrical performances in an open-air setting. It was unveiled at a press conference at City of Dreams on 27 October.

Ceilao Enterprises Chairman Manjula Kulatunga said the production was intended to give Sri Lankan audiences access to international theatrical entertainment without travelling overseas.

The company previously brought comedian Russell Peters to Sri Lanka in early 2026, according to the organisers.

City of Dreams is the production's hospitality partner, with dining and corporate hospitality arrangements offered alongside the performances.

Guests purchasing tickets valued above Rs. 20,000 will receive a Rs. 5,000 food and beverage voucher for use at City of Dreams, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Corporate table arrangements are available for bookings of at least 20 tickets. Businesses can also arrange food and beverage services in advance, with hospitality packages tailored to their requirements.

Kamal Munasinghe, senior vice president for Colombo hotels at Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts and general manager of Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams, said the partnership would bring international entertainment and hospitality together during the festive season.

The organisers are promoting the production to families, groups of friends, corporate audiences, expatriates and international visitors.

Kulatunga described the event as part of Ceilao Enterprises' plans to introduce international productions to local audiences.

The performances will combine the Australian production with the venue's hospitality services, offering an entertainment and dining option during Colombo's Christmas season.