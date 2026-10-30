DIMO Healthcare Installs Sri Lanka's First Deep Resolve AI-Equipped MRI Scanner At Hemas Hospital Thalawathugoda

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) DIMO Healthcare has installed a Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Sola 1.5T MRI scanner at Hemas Hospital Thalawathugoda, describing it as Sri Lanka's first MRI system equipped with the manufacturer's Deep Resolve artificial intelligence technology.

The installation adds AI-based image reconstruction to the hospital's diagnostic imaging services. DIMO will provide application training, maintenance and ongoing technical support for the equipment.

Deep Resolve uses deep learning to reduce noise and improve the sharpness of reconstructed MRI images. Siemens Healthineers describes the technology as supporting faster image acquisition and higher resolution, with performance depending on the techniques and applications used.

The system's listed clinical applications include neurological, cardiac, vascular, abdominal, pelvic, breast, musculoskeletal and cancer imaging. It also supports brain and spine examinations, imaging of the bile ducts and whole-body examinations.

DIMO Executive Director Wijith Pushpawela said the company's involvement extended beyond supplying the scanner to installation, commissioning, staff training and continuing support.

“From installation and commissioning to application training and ongoing technical support, we work closely with healthcare providers to ensure advanced medical systems are effectively integrated into clinical practice,” he said.

Dr. Lakith Peiris, Managing Director of Hemas Hospitals and Laboratory Chain, said the investment was intended to improve the hospital's capacity to provide timely diagnostic care and give clinicians access to additional imaging tools.

The scanner incorporates BioMatrix technology, designed to adapt examinations to individual anatomy and physiology. Its flexible UltraFlex coils are intended to support image acquisition while accommodating patients comfortably.

Dedicated sequences are available to reduce image distortion around certain implants and orthopaedic hardware, subject to the relevant MRI safety conditions.

The equipment also includes energy-saving features, including an Eco Power Mode and shutdown when not in use.

DIMO said its service support would cover the installation's continuing operation through its maintenance infrastructure and collaboration with Siemens Healthineers.