That QR Code On The Parking Meter Could Be A Trap - Here's What To Check Before Paying

MENAFN - Saving Advice) You're running late for a doctor's appointment, and the parking meter offers what looks like a convenient solution: scan a QR code to pay with your phone. Within seconds, you're entering your credit card information and heading toward your destination. But what if that QR code wasn't placed there by the city?

Scammers have discovered that parking meters are surprisingly effective places to steal payment information. By placing fraudulent QR code stickers over legitimate instructions, criminals can redirect unsuspecting drivers to convincing fake websites designed to collect credit card numbers and other personal details.

In September 2026, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC issued a warning about this growing concern, explaining that criminals are replacing legitimate parking payment codes with fraudulent versions. Here's how the parking meter QR code scam works, what warning signs to look for, and how to protect your money before paying.

How the Parking Meter QR Code Scam Works

The parking meter QR code scam takes advantage of something many drivers already trust: digital parking payments. Criminals attach stickers containing fraudulent QR codes to parking meters, kiosks, or nearby payment signs, sometimes covering legitimate codes already displayed there.

When someone scans the code, their phone opens a website that may closely resemble an official municipal parking payment portal. The fake page typically requests credit card information, billing details, or other sensitive information that criminals can potentially use for unauthorized transactions. Malicious QR codes can also direct users toward websites that attempt to steal login credentials or deliver harmful software.

Check Whether the QR Code Is Actually a Sticker

One of the easiest ways to identify a suspicious parking meter is to examine how the QR code is attached. Fraudulent codes may appear on adhesive stickers placed over existing instructions, official logos, or other payment information.

In June 2025, the New York City Department of Transportatio warned that a fraudulent QR code sticker had been discovered on a ParkNYC meter, directing drivers to an unauthorized payment website. The agency emphasized that legitimate payments should be made through approved payment methods rather than scanning unfamiliar stickers.

If a code appears crooked, recently applied, or inconsistent with the meter's printed instructions, avoid scanning it and verify the city's accepted payment options.

Look Carefully at the Website Address Before Paying

Even if a QR code looks legitimate, the website it opens may reveal that something isn't right. Always inspect the web address before opening a QR code link, particularly for misspellings, switched letters, or unfamiliar domain names. For example, a fraudulent website might imitate a recognizable parking service by adding extra words, unusual characters, or a slightly different spelling.

A padlock symbol or an address beginning with HTTPS doesn't automatically prove the website is trustworthy because fraudulent websites can also use encrypted connections. If the address doesn't match the parking provider's verified website, close the page and use another official payment method.

Confirm Which Payment App the City Actually Uses

Not every parking meter accepts QR code payments, even when a sticker claims otherwise. In December 2025, the City of Raleigh, North Carolin warned drivers about unauthorized QR codes appearing on downtown parking meters and instructed them to use the meters or the official Passport parking app.

Similarly, Asheville official reported discovering fraudulent QR code stickers on approximately 20 parking meters in February 2026. Asheville specifically advised drivers to pay at the meter or through its approved Flowbird payment options rather than scanning codes attached to meters.

Before paying in an unfamiliar city, check the municipality's official parking website to determine which apps and payment methods are authorized.

Be Suspicious of Unexpected Payment Requests

A convincing fake parking website may ask for more information than a legitimate parking transaction requires. For example, a page requesting your online banking password, Social Security number, or unrelated account credentials should raise immediate concerns. Some fraudulent websites may also claim that your payment failed and insist you enter your card details again, potentially exposing additional information.

Scammers frequently create a sense of urgency to pressure people into providing sensitive information before they have time to investigate. If a parking payment page makes unusual demands, stop the transaction and contact the parking operator through a verified website or phone number.

Remember That a Successful Payment Screen Proves Very Little

One particularly frustrating aspect of the parking meter QR code scam is that victims may believe they've successfully paid for parking. A fraudulent website can display a confirmation message even though the payment was never processed through the city's actual parking system. That means a driver could lose money to criminals and still receive a legitimate parking citation for an unpaid space.

In August 2026, the New Westminster Police Departmen in Canada reported fraudulent QR codes on parking meters and said one victim had $2,000 withdrawn from their account. Before walking away, confirm that your payment appears in the official parking app, meter display, or other approved system rather than relying solely on a webpage confirmation.

What to Do If You Already Scanned a Suspicious Code

If you suspect you've encountered a fraudulent QR code, the next steps depend on what information you provided. Simply scanning a code doesn't automatically mean your bank account has been compromised, but opening suspicious websites or downloading files can introduce additional risks. If you entered payment information, contact your bank or credit card issuer immediately, explain what happened, and ask whether the card should be replaced or transactions disputed.

If you provided a password, change it promptly anywhere you've reused it and enable multifactor authentication wherever available. Always review account transactions and report suspected fraud through ft.

How to Pay for Parking Without Taking Unnecessary Risks

Avoiding the parking meter QR code scam doesn't mean you have to stop using digital parking services altogether. Many municipalities offer legitimate mobile payment apps that allow drivers to enter a parking zone number, license plate, and payment information without scanning an unfamiliar code. Downloading the approved app through your phone's official app store, after verifying the provider on the city's website, can reduce the risk of landing on an imitation payment page.

Paying directly at a functioning meter is another option when the city accepts physical card payments or coins. Before leaving your vehicle, confirm the payment was accepted and keep a receipt or digital confirmation in case you need to dispute a parking citation.

A Few Extra Seconds Could Protect Your Bank Account

The parking meter QR code scam is a reminder that even ordinary activities like paying for parking can expose consumers to financial fraud. Scammers rely on drivers being distracted, hurried, or unfamiliar with local parking systems, making a quick scan seem easier than verifying payment instructions. Fortunately, checking for suspicious stickers, examining website addresses, and using officially approved payment methods can significantly reduce your risk. If you discover a suspicious QR code, report its location to the local parking authority so officials can investigate and remove fraudulent materials. Spending a few extra seconds checking the meter could prevent unauthorized charges, stolen financial information, and an expensive parking headache.

Have you ever encountered a suspicious QR code on a parking meter or received an unexpected payment request after scanning one? Do you prefer paying through an app or directly at the meter? Share your experiences in the comments.