7 Tax Mistakes People Make During Their First Year Of Retirement

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Retirement can change how Social Security, pension payments, investment gains, and traditional IRA withdrawals affect your tax bill. Reviewing the full year's income before taking large distributions can help prevent an unwelcome tax surprise – Shutterstock

Retirement can eliminate the morning commute, the office birthday cake nobody wanted, and the annual performance review. Unfortunately, it doesn't eliminate tax season. In fact, your first year without a regular paycheck can make your tax return surprisingly complicated.

The biggest adjustment involves figuring out which income gets taxed, when the IRS expects its share, and how one financial decision affects another. A retirement account withdrawal might cover a new roof, for example, but it could also increase your taxable income and affect your Medicare premiums later. These seven mistakes can turn a promising financial fresh start into an expensive lesson.

1. Assuming Your Tax Bill Will Automatically Shrink

Leaving work usually reduces earned income, but that doesn't guarantee a lower tax bill. Retirement can bring together several income sources, including pension payments, investment earnings, Social Security benefits, and withdrawals from traditional retirement accounts. Add them together, and the result might look surprisingly similar to your former paycheck.

Timing creates another complication. Someone who retires in July might collect six months of salary before receiving pension income for the rest of the year. That person could owe taxes on a combination of income streams without receiving a full year's salary.

Before retirement, estimate your income for the entire calendar year, not merely the months after your last day at work. Include any final bonuses, vacation payouts, and retirement distributions. A partial year of employment doesn't automatically produce a bargain tax bill.

2. Forgetting That Social Security Benefits Can Be Taxable

Social Security payments feel different from wages because nobody deducts commuting costs or workplace retirement contributions from them. Unfortunately, the IRS doesn't automatically treat those benefits as tax-free.

Federal taxes on Social Security depend partly on a calculation called combined income. It generally includes adjusted gross income, tax-exempt interest, and half of your Social Security benefits. Depending on that calculation and your filing status, up to 85% of your benefits may count as taxable income.

Consider someone who starts collecting Social Security while also withdrawing money from a traditional IRA. The combination can push more of their benefits into taxable territory, even if neither income source looks especially large by itself. That can create a nasty surprise for retirees who budget around the deposit amount they see in their bank accounts.

Review your expected income before deciding how much to withdraw from savings. You can also request federal tax withholding from Social Security using the appropriate IRS form. Otherwise, you may need estimated tax payments to cover the bill.

3. Taking a Large Retirement Account Withdrawal Without Checking the Tax Impact

A new retiree might want to replace an aging car, renovate a kitchen, or finally pay off a mortgage. A traditional IRA or 401(k) can provide the cash, but a large withdrawal can also increase taxable income. Traditional retirement accounts generally tax distributions as ordinary income, except for any portion that qualifies as a tax-free return of after-tax contributions or other amounts. Withdrawing $40,000 doesn't mean the entire amount automatically faces one particular tax rate. Your other income, deductions, and filing status help determine the result.

The calendar matters, too. Taking a large distribution in a year that already includes salary, a bonus, or substantial investment gains could produce a larger tax bill than expected. A retiree who can spread discretionary withdrawals across multiple tax years may have different options, depending on their circumstances.

Before requesting a substantial distribution, estimate the tax consequences. The money may still be worth withdrawing, but knowing the likely cost makes it easier to decide whether the purchase can wait.

4. Treating Tax Withholding as Someone Else's Problem

A paycheck usually arrives with taxes already deducted, which makes tax payments feel almost automatic. Retirement changes that arrangement, and the transition can leave a gap between the taxes owed and the money already paid.

Pension administrators and retirement account providers may withhold federal income tax, but the amount might not match your actual liability. Investment income, multiple retirement accounts, and taxable Social Security benefits can complicate the calculation. Even a reasonable withholding rate on each individual payment can leave you short when you combine everything.

The IRS generally requires estimated tax payments if you expect to owe at least $1,000 after withholding and credits, subject to its other payment rules and exceptions. You can often avoid a penalty by meeting the applicable safe-harbor requirements.

Review your withholding after your income changes. The IRS offers a Tax Withholding Estimator to help you assess whether you're paying enough throughout the year. A smaller, predictable adjustment beats discovering an unexpected bill after you've already spent the money.

5. Missing a Required Retirement Account Withdrawal

Retirement accounts come with a particularly annoying rule: eventually, the government wants you to take money out. Required minimum distributions, commonly called RMDs, generally apply to traditional IRAs and many workplace retirement plans beginning at age 73. Retirement itself doesn't trigger RMDs for everyone. Your age, account type, employment status, and plan rules determine when distributions must begin. Traditional IRA owners generally face the age requirement even if they continue working, while certain current-employer plans allow eligible employees to delay distributions until retirement.

There's another wrinkle. You can generally postpone your first RMD until April 1 of the following year. However, doing so means taking that first distribution and the next year's distribution during the same calendar year, potentially increasing your taxable income.

Missing a required withdrawal can also trigger an excise tax on the amount you failed to distribute. Check your deadlines and calculate the required amount rather than assuming your financial institution will handle everything. The IRS explains the rules in its RMD guidance.

6. Selling Investments Without Accounting for Capital Gains

Retirement often changes how people use their investment portfolios. Instead of watching balances grow, they might sell stocks to cover living expenses or move money into more conservative investments.

Those sales can create taxable capital gains. Generally, you calculate a gain by subtracting your adjusted cost basis from the amount you receive when selling an investment. The tax treatment depends partly on how long you held the asset and your overall circumstances.

Suppose you sell shares that have appreciated considerably since you bought them years ago. The proceeds might help cover a year's expenses, but the taxable gain isn't necessarily the same as the cash you received. Selling several investments in one year can also produce a different tax result than selling them across multiple years. Before selling, review your purchase records, potential gains or losses, and other expected income. Don't let the desire to simplify a portfolio create a tax bill that disrupts your spending plans.

7. Assuming Every Retirement Expense Creates a Tax Deduction

Retirees sometimes expect their tax bills to fall because they donate to charity, pay property taxes, or incur substantial medical expenses. Those costs may qualify for deductions in certain circumstances, but spending money doesn't automatically create a tax break.

For example, charitable donations generally require qualifying contributions and appropriate records. You also typically need to itemize deductions for charitable gifts to reduce your taxable income, although certain tax rules provide exceptions. If your eligible itemized deductions don't exceed your available standard deduction, itemizing might not help.

Medical expenses have their own restrictions. For federal purposes, you can generally deduct only qualifying unreimbursed medical expenses that exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income, provided you itemize. Paying a hefty dental bill doesn't mean the entire amount becomes deductible.

Keep receipts and records, but check the rules before building deductions into your retirement budget. A tax benefit can help, yet an expense rarely becomes a bargain simply because it might reduce your taxes.

Make Your First Retirement Tax Return a Little Less Exciting

Your first year of retirement often involves overlapping financial systems rather than one straightforward income stream. Salary might stop, pension payments might begin, and investment withdrawals might fill the gap. Each decision can affect the final tax calculation.

Set aside time to estimate your annual income, check withholding, and review planned withdrawals before making large financial moves. A qualified tax professional can help evaluate complicated situations, particularly when multiple accounts or substantial investment gains enter the picture. Your retirement deserves fewer financial surprises, even if the occasional surprise party remains welcome.

What's the retirement tax rule you wish someone had explained before leaving work? Share the lesson or question that other new retirees might find useful.