The Least Romantic But Most Loving Thing I'm Doing This February

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

As I have finally decided to make my move to Texas official, I've realized it's also time to do something incredibly responsible: Update my“If Something Happens to Me” file. This is not morbid. This is not pessimistic. This is not me assuming the worst. This is me acknowledging that I am a 50-something single woman with a life, accounts, responsibilities, and children who should not be left playing detective if something goes sideways.

Moving states is a natural checkpoint. Addresses change. Laws change. And the mental note that says“I should probably take care of that” officially expires.

This isn't about planning to disappear. It's about planning not to leave a mess.

Why This Matters (More Than People Admit)

If something happens to me, I do not want my my kids:

locked out of accounts; guessing at passwords; digging through paperwork; or arguing with institutions that require very specific forms.

I love them too much for that.

So yes, I'm doing the boring, grown-up thing. And I'm calling it self-love.







The First 5 Things I'm Documenting (In This Order)

Not everything. Not all at once. Just the things that matter most.

1. Beneficiaries (Because These Override Everything)

This is the big one.

I'm checking and updating beneficiaries on:

retirement accounts bank accounts any life insurance

Because no matter what your will says, beneficiary forms usually win. If the wrong person is listed, that's who gets the money. Full stop.

This step alone can prevent absolute chaos.

2. My Trusted Person (Yes, I Have to Tell Them)

Someone needs to know how to step in if needed.

So I'm re-evaluating:

who that person is, whether they're still the right choice, and making sure they actually know.

No hints. No assumptions. No“they'll figure it out.”

3. A Simple“Here's Where Everything Is” List

Not passwords. Not instructions for running my life.

Just:

bank names investment accounts insurance companies recurring bills where my password manager lives

Enough to reduce panic. Enough to provide a starting point.

4. Basic Documents in One Place

Not scattered. Not“I think it's in a drawer somewhere.” This is a organized, tabbed, 3 ring binder that while I don't look at it often, it holds the keys to everything. And it's definitely time, I went through and made sure it's all up to date.

At minimum:

ID Social Security card insurance info any existing legal documents

One folder. Physical or digital. Labeled clearly. Boring in the best way.

5. A Texas Reality Check

Because state lines matter.

As part of the move, I'm reviewing:

whether existing documents still apply what needs updating under Texas law what I should create if I haven't yet

This isn't an overnight project. It's a“start being intentional” project.

The Part No One Likes to Talk About

This kind of planning doesn't feel urgent-until it is.

But doing it now means:

fewer decisions later less stress for the people I love and proof that I take my own life seriously

This isn't morbid.

It's responsible.

It's thoughtful.

And honestly? It's one of the most self-loving financial moves I can make.

If you're in a season of transition-moving, simplifying, or just realizing you don't want to leave loose ends-this is your nudge.

Start small.

Document the basics.

And give yourself credit for doing the grown-up thing.

Even if it's wildly unromantic.