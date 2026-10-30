Hope's Debt Update - May, 2026

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

Ever since History Buff announced his plan to move in May, my mind has been focused on the big roadtrip. But now I'm back and it's time to buckle down again – focus on getting more work and grinding out my debt payments.

Current Debt

My current student loan balance (my only remaining debt) is now: $14,806.65

Current Income

My income still varies greatly. And it's nowhere close to my goal of $6,000 take home right now.

Thankfully, the new business I started this year is slowly gaining traction, and should break even as of June (pay me back for the overhead invested to start it.) It's set up well and requires less than 10 hours a month of my time to produce what is slowly becoming a pretty steady passive income stream. My goal is to add a couple more products this summer since my first two have proven to be relatively successfully thusfar.

Summer Plan

Both of my daughters already have plans to visit this summer. Yeah.

History Buff will start his new job and hopes to get his own place within a couple of months. (He is living with my sister as he gets his feet under him here in Texas.) I'm looking forward to having a hiking buddy on the weekends.

My dad has requested some project work from me.

And I'm hoping to fill most weekends with Rover gigs.

Outside of that, I plan to buckle down and focus on gaining more steady work. Building my passive income stream. And spending time at the neighborhood pool with my sister.

Last year this time, I was nervous about what moving to Texas would look like. This year, I'm ready to embrace being here. I still don't think it's my forever home, but I really don't know where that might be.