My Mom Has Passed

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

My mom went to be with the Lord last night. Nine and a half years since her initial diagnosis with Lewy Body Dementia, eight and a half years since that diagnosis was modified to Parkinsons with Dementia, and just short of four years on hospice care.

She has been bed ridden and not responsive for the majority of the last four years.

Hospice told us last Friday that the end was near. She began refusing to eat periodically a couple of weeks ago. Her last full meal was Thursday morning. (A week ago today.)

She went peacefully, surrounded by all of us kids and my dad after a 5 day vigil. She had not opened her eyes since Friday at midnight.

I am so grateful that I have been here this past year. I am so grateful that we were all able to be present for these final days. There was lots of laughter, lots of stories, lots of teasing. It was such a hard but beautiful time together.

I will remain here for the foreseeable future. My dad broached this subject with me when I returned from my trip moving my son here.

Once things settle here, I will be back with promised updates. Today, we are working on funeral arrangements and notifications. Hug your loved ones a little tighter today.

While we all KNOW my mom is whole again and kicking up gold dust...this loss is HUGE for all of us.