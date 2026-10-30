Democracy Doesn't End On Election Day: Stand Up For Science Hosting Election Debrief Rally

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Virtual event celebrates democracy and explores next steps for continued civic engagement

- Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for ScienceWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Once the midterm elections are over, what comes next? On the evening of Thursday, November 5, Stand Up for Science will host a virtual Election Debrief event for a conversation on what happens after the votes are counted.Speakers and participants will share reflections on the election season, celebrate the many ways the science community took part, and explore how to keep working together to protect the scientific ecosystem. All are invited to join a welcoming conversation exploring what comes next.“We don't know what the results will look like on the other side of this election, and Stand Up for Science is organizing this event to provide community and solidarity. We're holding space for hope and preparing for the coming months, no matter what lies ahead,” said Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and Executive Director of Stand Up for Science.Speakers will include Delawalla and Vincent Vertuccio, Director of SUFS Government Relations. More speakers will be announced soon.WHAT: SUFS Election DebriefWHO: Stand Up for ScienceWHEN: Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 7 p.m. EasternWHERE: Virtual; register to attend here.ACCESSIBILITY: Live ASL interpretation will be provided; closed captioning will also be available.Delawalla is available for comment and media appearances.###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to actions affecting federal science agencies and funding of the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up for Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform to publish their open letters of concern. Stand Up for Science is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization [EIN: 33-4154429] and donations are not tax-deductible.

Char Bowling

Stand Up for Science

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Democracy Doesn't End on Election Day: Stand Up for Science Hosting Election Debrief Rally News Provided By Stand Up for Science October 30, 2026, 17:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



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