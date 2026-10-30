MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Jersey, shorts and bibs now available to order through November 9

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Space Force Association (SFA) today introduced the SFA Space Force Cycling Team and announced that the team's cycling kit, produced by Denver-based custom cycling apparel maker Primal, is available to order through an online team store open now through Nov. 9, 2026. The store is open to SFA members, chapters and supporters nationwide.The SFA Space Force Cycling Team is SFA's first organized cycling group, launched by a core group of founding members who share a passion for cycling and for the U.S. Space Force mission. The team kit gives members and supporters a way to ride together and represent SFA on the road.The kit features the SFA Space Force Cycling Team design, including a cycling jersey, shorts and bibs (shorts with suspenders), along with an Atouran shirt option. Ordering is open through November 9, 2026. Kits will be shipped directly to customers at the beginning of January 2027.To order, visit

Emily Honhart

Space Force Association

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Space Force Association Introduces SFA Space Force Cycling Team, Opens Team Store for Kit from Primal News Provided By Emily Honhart, Space Force Association October 30, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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