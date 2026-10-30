MP: Four Forest Officials Suspended Over Shooting Cheetah To Death At Kuno

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 30 (IANS) Four forest officials have been suspended in connection with the shooting of a 19-month-old male cheetah to death in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, while the investigation into the suspected hunting incident has led to the arrest of three persons.

The State Tiger Strike Force (STSF), which is leading the investigation, has questioned around 20 people in the Morena-Sheopur region and searched the houses of families suspected of involvement in hunting activities.

However, investigators have yet to recover the firearm suspected to have been used in the shooting. The action against the four forest personnel comes amid scrutiny of the protection and monitoring arrangements for cheetahs moving beyond the boundaries of Kuno National Park into adjoining territorial forest areas.

The deceased cheetah, identified as KNG22, was a 19-month-old male born to South African female cheetah Nirva. It was found injured on October 25 in the territorial forest area of Morena district, outside the protected area of Kuno.

A monitoring team rescued the animal and shifted it for treatment. Initially taken to the Kuno veterinary facility, it was later referred to Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University in Jabalpur for specialised treatment.

According to information, a CT scan revealed extensive damage to its internal organs, musculoskeletal system and nervous system.

During emergency surgery, veterinarians recovered five firearm pellets from its body. Despite medical intervention, the cheetah died early on October 27.

Investigators suspect that a traditional 'bharmar' gun, a muzzle-loading firearm, was used in the shooting, but the weapon is yet to be recovered.

The Madhya Pradesh government constituted a four-member Special Task Force comprising forest and police personnel on October 27 to investigate the incident.

A three-member central team, including officials from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), has also been deputed to examine the circumstances and review protection arrangements.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of cheetahs in areas adjoining Kuno National Park, particularly when they move outside the protected territory.