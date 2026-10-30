Jaipur Police Chief Dismisses Four Constables For Missing Election Duty

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 30 (IANS) Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal has taken strict action against indiscipline and negligence of duty, dismissing four recruit Constables from service for prolonged unauthorised absence and failure to report for important assignments, including election-related duties, despite receiving explicit orders.

The action underscores the Jaipur Police Commissionerate's emphasis on maintaining discipline and ensuring that personnel fulfil their assigned responsibilities, particularly during critical operations such as elections.

Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal said discipline is the highest priority in the police force and that every personnel must comply with official orders and perform their duties with responsibility.

He added that failing to report for an important assignment such as election duty amounts to serious indiscipline.

He also emphasised that unauthorised absence by police personnel affects not only operational arrangements but also the overall discipline and efficiency of the force.

Such conduct cannot be overlooked, particularly when personnel are assigned duties essential to maintaining law and order and ensuring the smooth conduct of elections.

Taking a serious view of the matter, Mittal ordered the dismissal of the four recruit Constables from service.

The formal orders in this regard were issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Anushtha Kalia.

The dismissed personnel have been identified as Lokesh Kashyap (Recruit Constable No. 10033), Vijay Singh (Recruit Constable No. 4049), Mohri Lal (Recruit Constable No. 7997) and Bajrang Lal (Recruit Constable No. 7346).

According to the police, the Constables had remained absent from duty for an extended period without obtaining official permission.

They also failed to report for important assignments, including election duty, despite clear instructions from the department.

The action sends a strong message that negligence, prolonged unauthorised absence and disregard for official orders will invite strict disciplinary consequences.

The Jaipur Police Commissionerate has reiterated that maintaining discipline and accountability among personnel is essential for the effective functioning of the force and the discharge of its public responsibilities.