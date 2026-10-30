Poorna Jagannathan Praises Ranbir Kapoor At Ramayana World Premiere

Poorna Jagannathan Reunites with Ranbir Kapoor

Actress Poorna Jagannathan, who played a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster hit 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', attended the world premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' in Los Angeles on Thursday. Poorna reunited with Ranbir Kapoor during the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. The actress also praised Ranbir's performance, calling it "magnetic." The actress also shared glimpses from the premiere on her Instagram handle. While sharing the photos, Poorna wrote, "Ramayana is a cinematic feat. Make sure you see it in 3D. And RK is magnetic in this, and was born to play this role and wear this crown." Background and Cast Details

The duo have shared the screen in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which also starred Deepika Padukone in the lead role. She played the role of a TV show host in the movie. Her part in the film was brief yet impactful to the storyline of the film. Meanwhile, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Tiwari and produced by Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is envisioned as a two-part epic.'Ramayana: Part 1' is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027. (ANI)

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