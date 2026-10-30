Microchip-Based Test System For Allergy Diagnostics
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering offers customers Test Systems based on microchip technology for allergy diagnostics for a wide range of allergens, under a manufacturing agreement and/or subcontracting, and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description Microchip-based test systems for allergy diagnostics represent a modern approach to identifying allergies, utilizing high-precision methods.
Key global manufacturers of microchip-based allergy diagnostic test systems include:
1. Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Product: ImmunoCAP ISAC (Immuno Solid-phase Allergen Chip)
- Features: Uses microchips to analyze multiple allergens simultaneously; offers high accuracy and sensitivity.
2. MacroArray Diagnostics (MADx)
- Product: ALEX2 (Allergy Explorer)
- Features: Based on molecular allergen diagnostics; capable of testing for over 300 allergens simultaneously.
3. Siemens Healthineer
- Product: ADVIA Centaur Allergy Testing
- Features: High-throughput systems for allergy diagnostics utilizing microchip technology.
4. R-Biopharm AG
- Product: RIDA qLine Allergy
- Features: Employs microchips for the quantitative determination of allergen-specific antibodies.
5. Hycor Biomedical
- Product: NOVEOS Allergy Testing System
- Features: A system for precise allergen identification requiring only a minimal sample volume.
6. Hitachi Chemical Diagnostic
- Product: ExoChip Allergy Testing
- Features: Utilizes advanced microchip technologies for allergen analysis.
These companies are leaders in the development and production of microchip-based allergy diagnostic test systems. They provide solutions that enable highly accurate testing while minimizing both the time required and the sample volume needed.
The Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering has developed a microchip-based test system for diagnosing allergies to a wide range of allergens. The high sensitivity and specificity of the developed test system for diagnosing IgE-mediated allergic reactions have been confirmed, in comparison with immunoblotting and immunofluorescence methods.
This information is included in the catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus," 2024, pp. 220–221. Advantages and Innovations There is no equivalent to this test system in the Republic of Belarus.
The test system is on par with the best international counterparts.
The proposed test system is highly sensitive, accurate and it covers a broad panel of allergens specific to our geographical region. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status At the Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering, a research project titled "Development of a microarray-based test system for the detection of IgE-mediated allergic reactions" was carried out.
The results were utilized in the development of the test system. Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1973 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering is a leading scientific institution in the Republic of Belarus, specializing in genetic engineering, immunology and allergology, nanotheranostics and personalized nanomedicine, as well as experimental and applied virology.
The Institute's fundamental and applied research areas include:
In the field of medical biotechnologies:
- Genetic engineering: development of innovative biomedical cell products based on genetically modified cells.
- Immunology and allergology: development of new methods for the diagnosis and treatment of allergic diseases and immune dysfunctions.
- Innovative vaccines: development of prototypes for domestic DNA and RNA vaccines for the prevention of viral diseases.
- New diagnostic approaches: development of novel technologies for the early diagnosis of diseases and methods for personalized medicine aimed at improving human quality of life.
- Genome editing: editing of somatic and induced pluripotent stem cells, enabling the treatment of various diseases, including rare (orphan) and genetic disorders.
- Synthetic morphogenesis: including the engineering of tissues and organs.
In the field of bioinformatic technologies:
- Structure-based design of next-generation drugs, including the development of innovative targeted anti-tumor and antiviral agents using structural bioinformatics methods.
- Synthesis of targeted therapeutic agents and their *in vitro* testing.
In the field of nanotheranostics and personalized nanomedicine:
- Development of targeted delivery systems for next-generation therapeutic agents using nanomaterials.
- Development of biological biochips for disease diagnosis. - Research into a wide range of biocompatible nanomaterials for the development of biomedical cell products, artificial organs, and novel materials with antimicrobial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties.
Activities of the Center for Experimental and Applied Virology:
- Cultivation of viruses and the development of new methods for culturing human viruses to create tools for the diagnosis, medical prevention, and treatment of viral diseases.
- Development of vaccine prototypes, including those for influenza (inactivated and recombinant), African swine fever (vector-based), and pulmonary tuberculosis (a therapeutic vaccine based on donor dendritic cells), as well as innovative anti-influenza agents.
In recent years, the Institute has carried out a number of international contracts and agreements within the framework of European Union programs, as well as in collaboration with leading scientific centers, foundations, and organizations.
Official website of the Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Customers interested in purchasing test systems that utilize microarray technology for the allergy diagnosis of a wide range of allergens under a manufacturing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing test systems that utilize microarray technology for the allergy diagnosis of a wide range of allergens under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Key global manufacturers of microchip-based allergy diagnostic test systems include:
1. Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Product: ImmunoCAP ISAC (Immuno Solid-phase Allergen Chip)
- Features: Uses microchips to analyze multiple allergens simultaneously; offers high accuracy and sensitivity.
2. MacroArray Diagnostics (MADx)
- Product: ALEX2 (Allergy Explorer)
- Features: Based on molecular allergen diagnostics; capable of testing for over 300 allergens simultaneously.
3. Siemens Healthineer
- Product: ADVIA Centaur Allergy Testing
- Features: High-throughput systems for allergy diagnostics utilizing microchip technology.
4. R-Biopharm AG
- Product: RIDA qLine Allergy
- Features: Employs microchips for the quantitative determination of allergen-specific antibodies.
5. Hycor Biomedical
- Product: NOVEOS Allergy Testing System
- Features: A system for precise allergen identification requiring only a minimal sample volume.
6. Hitachi Chemical Diagnostic
- Product: ExoChip Allergy Testing
- Features: Utilizes advanced microchip technologies for allergen analysis.
These companies are leaders in the development and production of microchip-based allergy diagnostic test systems. They provide solutions that enable highly accurate testing while minimizing both the time required and the sample volume needed.
The Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering has developed a microchip-based test system for diagnosing allergies to a wide range of allergens. The high sensitivity and specificity of the developed test system for diagnosing IgE-mediated allergic reactions have been confirmed, in comparison with immunoblotting and immunofluorescence methods.
This information is included in the catalog "Advanced Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus," 2024, pp. 220–221. Advantages and Innovations There is no equivalent to this test system in the Republic of Belarus.
The test system is on par with the best international counterparts.
The proposed test system is highly sensitive, accurate and it covers a broad panel of allergens specific to our geographical region. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status At the Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering, a research project titled "Development of a microarray-based test system for the detection of IgE-mediated allergic reactions" was carried out.
The results were utilized in the development of the test system. Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1973 NACE keywords A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Q.86.90 - Other human health activities
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering is a leading scientific institution in the Republic of Belarus, specializing in genetic engineering, immunology and allergology, nanotheranostics and personalized nanomedicine, as well as experimental and applied virology.
The Institute's fundamental and applied research areas include:
In the field of medical biotechnologies:
- Genetic engineering: development of innovative biomedical cell products based on genetically modified cells.
- Immunology and allergology: development of new methods for the diagnosis and treatment of allergic diseases and immune dysfunctions.
- Innovative vaccines: development of prototypes for domestic DNA and RNA vaccines for the prevention of viral diseases.
- New diagnostic approaches: development of novel technologies for the early diagnosis of diseases and methods for personalized medicine aimed at improving human quality of life.
- Genome editing: editing of somatic and induced pluripotent stem cells, enabling the treatment of various diseases, including rare (orphan) and genetic disorders.
- Synthetic morphogenesis: including the engineering of tissues and organs.
In the field of bioinformatic technologies:
- Structure-based design of next-generation drugs, including the development of innovative targeted anti-tumor and antiviral agents using structural bioinformatics methods.
- Synthesis of targeted therapeutic agents and their *in vitro* testing.
In the field of nanotheranostics and personalized nanomedicine:
- Development of targeted delivery systems for next-generation therapeutic agents using nanomaterials.
- Development of biological biochips for disease diagnosis. - Research into a wide range of biocompatible nanomaterials for the development of biomedical cell products, artificial organs, and novel materials with antimicrobial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties.
Activities of the Center for Experimental and Applied Virology:
- Cultivation of viruses and the development of new methods for culturing human viruses to create tools for the diagnosis, medical prevention, and treatment of viral diseases.
- Development of vaccine prototypes, including those for influenza (inactivated and recombinant), African swine fever (vector-based), and pulmonary tuberculosis (a therapeutic vaccine based on donor dendritic cells), as well as innovative anti-influenza agents.
In recent years, the Institute has carried out a number of international contracts and agreements within the framework of European Union programs, as well as in collaboration with leading scientific centers, foundations, and organizations.
Official website of the Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Customers interested in purchasing test systems that utilize microarray technology for the allergy diagnosis of a wide range of allergens under a manufacturing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing test systems that utilize microarray technology for the allergy diagnosis of a wide range of allergens under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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