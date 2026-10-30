Big Dreams Take Center Stage As Colossal Opens Voting For Next Rising Star

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With Ciara as ambassador, the competition offers young performers a shot at $20,000 and national exposure while supporting the Why Not You Foundation through DTCare

PHOENIX, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colossal, the nationally registered professional fundraiser that hosts purpose-driven online competitions, has opened voting for Next Rising Star. Bringing together young singers, dancers, actors, musicians, and performing artists, the competition gives the public a role in choosing its champion while generating charitable support for the Why Not You Foundation through grantmaker DTCare.

One grand prize winner will receive $20,000, appear in a KIDZ BOP music video, grace the cover of Popstar! magazine, and appear in Rolling Stone. As families and communities rally behind their favorite performers, the competition connects those ambitions with a broader mission: helping more children access opportunities to learn, grow, and lead.

Helping Young People Ask“Why Not Me?”

DTCare has named the Why Not You Foundation as charity beneficiary of Next Rising Star. Founded by Russell Wilson in 2014, the nonprofit focuses on driving education and children's health initiatives forward through national and international partnerships.

The Foundation exists to encourage every youth to lead with a“Why Not You?” attitude, imagining what is possible for their own lives-while recognizing their ability to create change in their communities. That outlook connects naturally with a competition built around young people willing to share their talents and pursue a place in the spotlight.

Funds generated through Next Rising Star will result in a grant from DTCare to the Why Not You Foundation at the completion of the competition, supporting its mission to expand opportunities for youth.

From the Living Room to the Spotlight

Serving as competition ambassador, multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning global superstar and philanthropist Ciara brings a career spanning music, dance, film, and entertainment to Next Rising Star. Actress and dancer Heather Morris, known for her role as Brittany S. Pierce on Glee, joins as a special guest.

For young performers accustomed to practicing choreography in their bedrooms, singing for family, or taking the stage at school, the competition offers a chance to introduce themselves to a wider audience. Parents and legal guardians manage their children's entries and can share competitor profiles with friends, family, and supporters throughout the voting rounds.

A Grand Prize With Multiple Stages

The champion will receive:



$20,000 to help support their next steps.

A KIDZ BOP music video appearance, with the video published across designated KIDZ BOP channels.

A Popstar! magazine cover and interior article, captured during an exclusive photo shoot.

An appearance in Rolling Stone. A 2027 Popstar! Awards experience, including a red-carpet appearance and live, onstage recognition.



A separate Critic's Pick prize offers another path to recognition. Eligible quarterfinalists can submit a 60-second talent video for review by the Popstar! editorial team, which will select one performer to receive a professional photoshoot and a feature in the magazine.

Voting Is Open-and There Is Still Time to Enter

Supporters can cast one free vote every 24 hours. Eligible adults may also vote by donation, with public voting determining advancement and the ultimate grand prize winner.

Parents and legal guardians can still register eligible children ages 5–17 through November 4. Eligibility requirements, voting details, groups, round details, and prize terms are available in the Official Rules.

Visit nextrisingstar.org for more information.

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. This Colossal competition serves as a fundraising campaign for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which will grant donation funds to the Why Not You Foundation at the completion of the competition. Since 2022, Colossal has raised over $256 million for DTCare and AIT to support partner charities. Annual competitions include Baby of the Year, America's Favorite Pet, America's Favorite Couple, The People's Artist, and more. Learn more at colossal.org.

A BOUT THE WHY NOT YOU FOUNDATION

The Why Not You Foundation was founded by Russell Wilson and Ciara with a mission centered on empowering the next generation of youth to lead with a 'why not you' attitude. The Foundation is changing the world, one child at a time. In 2025, the Foundation invested over $10M in education and health initiatives to help change the trajectory for the next generation of leaders. For more information visit whynotyoufdn.org

ABOUT KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP is celebrating its milestone 25th birthday. KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits,“sung by kids for kids.” Since 2001, the family friendly music brand has generated 14 billion streams and currently records in 5 different languages. The brand connects with its fans through year-round music releases, music videos, in-school activations, global partnerships, a dedicated channel on SiriusXM (KIDZ BOP Radio channel 135) and a KIDZ BOP LIVE annual tour. For more information, visit. KIDZ BOP is a part of BMG.

A video accmopanying this announcement is available at

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